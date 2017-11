Lynnwood, Meadowdale HS athletes named to all-Wesco fall teams

1 of 5

With the 2017 high school fall sports season now over for local teams, Wesco League coaches have announced their picks for all-league honors. Here are the student athletes from the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Lynnwood Royals rewarded for their play this past season.

Football

First team, 2A/3A South Conference

Alex Maxwell (Meadowdale), offensive lineman

Moen Hunter (Meadowdale), quarterback

Jaden Jackson (Meadowdale), defensive back

Drew Harvey (Meadowdale), outside linebacker

Will Schafer (Meadowdale), wide receiver

Will Schafer (Meadowdale), defensive back

Second team, 2A/3A South Conference

Jeremiah Ku (Meadowdale), offensive lineman

Eric Lee (Meadowdale), offensive lineman

Jashon Butler (Meadowdale), running back

Matthew Johnson (Meadowdale), linebacker

Alfred Jeronimo (Meadowdale), defensive lineman

Christian Navarro (Lynnwood), offensive lineman

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Ben Duong (Meadowdale)

Jared Music (Meadowdale)

Ryan Truong (Lynnwood)

Joseph Albizures (Lynnwood)

Oscar Nunez (Lynnwood)

Caleb Herr (Lynnwood)

Girls Soccer

First team, 2A/3A

Madison Hinkel (Lynnwood), midfielder

Cassidy O-Dell (Lynnwood), forward

Second team, 2A/3A

Taylor Kesselring (Meadowdale), midfielder

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A

Cassidy Gamble (Meadowdale), defender

Isa Whalen (Meadowdale), defender

Jaislyn Hart (Meadowdale), midfielder

Camryn Cassidy (Meadowdale), goalkeeper

Emily Chong (Lynnwood), defender

Anna Cavanaugh (Lynnwood), midfielder

Isabella Shields (Lynnwood), goalkeeper

Volleyball

First team, 2A/3A

Kiana Pei (Lynnwood), libero

Second team, 2A/3A

Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale), outside hitter

Riley Monan (Lynnwood), outside hitter

Vanessa Guinto (Lynnwood), setter

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A

Ally McArthur (Lynnwood), middle blocker

Boys Cross Country

Second team, 3A South Conference

Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale)

Girls Cross Country

Second team, 2A/3A South Conference

Brooke Schroeder (Lynnwood)

Boys Tennis

First team, 2A/3A South Conference

Djelli Berisha (Meadowdale), doubles

Ryan Johnson (Meadowdale), doubles

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski