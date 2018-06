Lynnwood, Meadowdale HS spring athletes earn All-Wesco League honors

It was a great spring for the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Lynnwood Royals, not only with winning records posted by many of the teams but with strong individual performances as well. Here is the listing of the Mavs and Royals that have been awarded All-Wesco League honors, as voted on by the league coaches.

Baseball

First Team, 3A South Conference

Tommy Dimmock (Meadowdale), pitcher

Travis Hagan (Meadowdale), catcher

Will Schafer (Meadowdale), infielder

Tommy Dimmock (Meadowdale), infielder

Josh Latimer (Lynnwood), pitcher

Second Team, 3A South Conference

Parker Cumberland (Meadowdale), outfielder

Connor Combs (Lynnwood), utility player

Honorable Mention, 3A South Conference

Nate Monillas (Meadowdale)

Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale)

Cole Nelson (Meadowdale)

Carson Speegle (Lynnwood)

Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood)

Softball

First Team, 3A South Conference

Mayda Reiflin (Lynnwood)

Carrie Petersen (Meadowdale)

Katherine Houghton (Meadowdale)

Second Team, 3A South Conference

Lauren Blue (Lynnwood)

Jayden Angell (Lynnwood)

Olivia Dimmock (Meadowdale)

Honorable Mention, 3A South Conference

Kaitlynn Bridgewater (Meadowdale)

Kelci Studioso (Meadowdale)

Jasmine Welaye (Meadowdale)

Emma Meyer (Meadowdale)

Alessandra Monarrez (Meadowdale)

Angela Martin (Lynnwood)

Abby Young (Lynnwood)

Madison Ryan (Lynnwood)

Alex Rieflin (Lynnwood)

Boys Soccer

First Team, 3A League

Michael Kilgore (Lynnwood), defender

Second Team, 3A League

Omar Salcedo (Lynnwood), forward

River Stewart (Meadowdale), forward

Ebrimah Sidibeh (Meadowdale), midfielder

Brayam Juarez (Lynnwood), defender

Javier Ramirez (Meadowdale), defender

Honorable Mention, 3A South Conference

Omar Alzeer (Lynnwood), defender

Girls Tennis

First Team Singles, 3A South Conference

Hope Nakata (Meadowdale)

First Team Doubles, 3A South Conference

Isabel Reonal/Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale)

Boys Track

First Team, 3A South Conference

David Savenkov (Lynnwood), 400 meters

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), javelin

Jerry Pham, David Weitkamp, Alex Nguyen, Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 4×100 meter relay

Peter Wick (Meadowdale), triple jump

Second Team, 3A South Conference

Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 100 meters

Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 200 meters

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 300 meter hurdles

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), long jump

Dylan Hartono (Lynnwood), 3200 meters

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), discus

Raymond Free (Meadowdale), triple jump

Brayden Kautzman (Meadowdale), high jump

Honorable Mention, 3A South Conference

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 110 meter hurdles

Felipe Chavarria (Lynnwood), javelin

Jack Custer, Elias Lynch, Desley Love, Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale), 4×400 meter relay

Girls Track

Honorable Mention, 3A South Conference

Catherine Do (Meadowdale), 100 meter hurdles

Catherine Do (Meadowdale), 300 meter hurdles

Camille Custer (Meadowdale), high jump

Elizabeth Jones (Lynnwood), javelin

Boys Golf

First Team, 3A South Conference

Matt Cooper (Meadowdale)

Evan Olson (Meadowdale)

Mason Harvey (Meadowdale)

Honorable Mention, 3A South Conference

Nate King (Meadowdale)

Girls Golf

First Team, 3A South Conference

Hannah Petterson (Meadowdale)

Honorable Mention, 3A South Conference

Rebekah Murphy (Lynnwood)

Abby Douglas (Lynnwood)