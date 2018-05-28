Lynnwood Memorial Day ceremony honors veterans who made ‘ultimate sacrifice’

1 of 12

Hundreds gathered at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park for the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040, the ceremony featured speeches from local dignitaries, including Lt. Col. Dan Matthews, a U.S. Air Force veteran; music from the Northwest Jr. Pipe Band and former City Councilmember Jim Smith; and a Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony for each branch of the service.

South County Fire Capt. Keith Sessions, a U.S. Air Force veteran, sang the National Anthem.

Myra Rintamaki laid a Gold Star Mothers wreath in honor of her son, U.S. Marine Cpl. Stephen Rintamaki, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Ben Goodwin paid tribute to veterans who made the “ultimate sacrifice,” adding: “We enjoy our peace because of the wars they fought.”

He urged attendees to “become better, day by day, at something — anything — to carry on the memory of those who have sacrificed so much in order that we can have even more. Use the freedom that we’ve been given to continue to make America the land of the free.”

Also recognized for helping with the ceremony: Boy Scout Troop 49 presented the Armed Forces flags, while members of Lynnwood Troop 49 and Cub Scout Pack 331 placed flags in the park and distributed programs. And Sound Church of Lynnwood provided audio assistance.