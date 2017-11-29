Lynnwood Municipal Court offers warrant amnesty during month of December

From Dec. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017, the Lynnwood Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Amnesty Program whereby anyone who has an outstanding Lynnwood Municipal Court warrant is eligible to clear their warrant(s) with no warrant recall fee. The only exception to the amnesty program are cases with an assault charge or a charge including sexual motivation.

How do I know if I have an outstanding warrant?

You can call the Lynnwood Municipal Court at 425-670-5100 or view the Outstanding Warrant List located on the court’s website at www.lynnwoodwa.gov.

How do I clear my warrant?

Simply appear at the Lynnwood Municipal Court Clerk’s office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with a valid picture ID. The clerk will recall your warrant and give you a date to appear in court. You will be asked to provide the court with your current contact information. Failure to appear in court on the date given may result in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

The Lynnwood Municipal Court is located on the 2nd floor of the Criminal Justice Center at 19321 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.