Lynnwood officers recognized by Target Zero for traffic enforcement efforts

1 of 2

Lynnwood Police Department personnel were recently recognized by Target Zero Snohomish County for their efforts in the area of traffic enforcement.

In Lynnwood, officers responded to approximately 2,000 collisions in 2016. The agency continues to work toward reducing those numbers through education and enforcement efforts. Lynnwood Officers received the following awards from Target Zero for 2017:

Officer of the Year: Officer Mark Brinkman

Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. Chris Breault

Both Sergeant Breault and Officer Brinkman are Drug Recognition Experts (DRE), who have special training in analyzing the physiological indicators of impaired drivers for both alcohol and other drugs. They are also both DRE trainers.

The Lynnwood Police Department Motors Unit was also recognized by Target Zero for their Motorcycle Safety Campaign.

The Lynnwood Police Department is also conducting a Distracted Driving Emphasis for the month of December, which is being led by Sgt. Harris and traffic officers. The Lynnwood Police Department asks that drivers not handle your cell phone while driving and pay close attention to your surroundings, particularly in busy holiday traffic.

According to Target Zero, there were 1,336 people killed in Washington State between 2012 and 2014 as a result of vehicle crashes.