Lynnwood Police arrest armed man accused of domestic violence

Lynnwood Police officers arrested an armed man Sunday accused of domestic violence.

In the early morning hours of October 16, Lynnwood Officers were dispatched to a report of a man dragging a screaming woman into a residence. The caller advised that the man appeared to be carrying a long gun of some type.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the female victim called 9-1-1 and the dispatcher could hear her yelling at someone to put down the gun. Two Lynnwood officers arrived and approached the residence, taking up positions near the front door as information was being relayed to them by dispatch.

As this happened, the suspect exited the front door of the residence and officers could see that he was carrying something in his hand which they believed to be a shotgun. The two officers announced their presence and ordered the man to put down the gun. He initially appeared surprised and did not comply, but officers continued to order him to put the gun down. The suspect eventually complied by putting the gun down on the hood of a vehicle and was taken into custody.

After the suspect was in handcuffs officers discovered that he had been in possession of three guns, which were a loaded shotgun, a loaded 9mm handgun and an unloaded handgun, when police contacted him.

It appears that the man and woman in the residence had an argument and the man assaulted the woman by hitting her. He also allegedly threatened her with the shotgun and at one point fired the shotgun at the floor near her feet.

“Officers did find a hole in the floor with what appeared to be shotgun pellets in and around the hole,” Lynnwood Deputy Police Chief Jim Nelson said.

The man is a 27-year-old who lived at the residence. He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for domestic assault and unlawful imprisonment.