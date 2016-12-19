Lynnwood police blotter: Dec. 11-17

Dec. 11

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A box containing $150 worth of ginseng root was stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. A laptop, valued at $75, was the only item that was taken. The homeowner indicated to officers that she believes she knows who took it.

A shoplifter was reported at a store inside Alderwood Mall. Employees saw a man take a watch, a koozie and a jersey, and held him until officers responded. The suspect then admitted to taking several other items from the store, including several pieces of Seahawks merchandise, which the suspect said he resells. More than 18 jerseys were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

Dec. 12

A theft was reported at a store in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman was seen taking pre-made sushi and leaving without paying for it. A loss prevention officer contacted the woman, who said she forgot to pay for it before trying to walk away. She was kept inside the loss prevention office until she was contacted by an officer. She told the officer she took the sushi because she “believes all fish should be free.” The sushi was valued at $11.99. The theft was recorded on surveillance video. She was booked for theft.

A robbery was reported in the 18700 block of Highway 99. A woman said two people took her vehicle from her at gunpoint. The vehicle was not located and there were no other witnesses.

Dec. 13

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Electronics and clothing items, valued at a total cost of $629.99, were taken.

An incident of burglary was reported at a business in the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West. The front door was forced open. Coin-operated machines were drilled into and opened. An estimated $2,400 was taken.

Dec. 14

Two vehicle prowls were reported in the 16900 block of 41st Place West. It’s unclear if anything was missing, but one of the vehicle’s owners said he saw someone slam his vehicle’s door shut before running off while the owner was taking his dog out for a morning walk. He also saw the man enter his neighbor’s vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A window was smashed and several items were taken from the back seat.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a vehicle rental facility in the 19100 block of Highway 99. An employee at the business said someone rented a van a month ago and still has not returned it. The phone number provided by the renter did not connect to the renter. Several “return demand” letters have been sent to the renter’s address. It is now considered a stolen vehicle.

Dec. 15

A scam was reported by a resident in the 7200 block of 194th Street Southwest. A woman said her other was told by a man over the phone that he was going to refund a computer insurance policy she purchased several years ago for a computer she no longer owned, but he needed her bank information first. He then deposited $5,000 into her bank. When she went to withdraw the money at her bank, it was missing. The man told her not to worry about it and to wire him $2,900 to various locations. Then, he asked for her to buy 42 $50 iTunes gift cards and send him the codes. She purchased the cards, but the woman’s daughter found out about all of this before she sent him the codes. When the man called her mother again, the daughter told the man to stop calling and that she was calling the police. The victim told the officer she is okay if she doesn’t get the $2,900 back, as long as the phone calls stop.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 2800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A radio, roadside emergency bag, tow bag, prescription sunglasses and tactical flashlight were all taken.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman was shopping at a store there. The victim said she turned her back on her purse for a moment and when she turned around, her wallet was missing from inside.

Dec. 16

A package theft was reported at a house in the 5300 block of 172nd Place Southwest. The resident there said he got a notification to their phone that a package was delivered. When he returned home, he saw that the package was missing. He has a porch surveillance camera so he reviewed it to make sure the package was actually delivered. Shortly after the package was dropped off, surveillance video shows a white truck pulled into his driveway and takes packages from both the reporting victim and his next door neighbor. The driver then speeds away down 172nd Place Southwest. Two Xbox stereo headsets, valued at $86 each, were taken.

A man came to the Lynnwood Police Department to report that he was a victim of a “cat fishing” scam online. The man said he began talking with a woman he didn’t know on Facebook, which transitioned to sexual conversations on Skype. Soon after, a man on Skype contacted him and said they had his information as well as video of him doing sexual activities and that they would share the videos with his friends and family if he didn’t pay them. He paid them $175 but continued to receive threats. The officer taking the report advised him not to send any more money to the scammers.

Dec. 17

A burglary was reported at a business in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. A front window to the business was shattered when an employee arrived in the morning. Several electronics items were missing and the case they were contained in was smashed. Surveillance camera footage shows a man wearing a mask and gloves entering the store, smashing the case and taking three or four items before leaving. Total estimated loss and damage is at least $1,140.

A vehicle prowl was reported at the Alderwood mall parking lot. A rear side window locking device was broken and several items, including several CDs and sunglasses, were missing.