Lynnwood police blotter: Dec. 13-18

Dec. 13

An item from a package reported stolen from Seattle was returned to a store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. A female suspect returned the item, valued at $140. The suspect was seen on surveillance video.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 3800 block of 188th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A vacuum valued at $599.99 was stolen.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 4300 block of 196th Street Southwest.

Dec. 14

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Stolen merchandise, valued at $84.49, was recovered.

A burglary was reported at a car service shop in the 17800 block of Highway 99. A passport, credit card and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle’s glove box while it was being serviced, according to the vehicle’s owner. The items had been recovered in an earlier arrest. The items were returned to the owner.

A package theft was reported in the 16900 block of 52nd Avenue West. Packages were delivered on Dec. 12 and 14 around noon and were stolen, according to a resident.

Dec. 15

A money clip containing bank cards was stolen out of a truck parked in the 4200 block of 198th Street Southwest. Fraudulent purchases totaling $306.05 were made.

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two video games were stolen from a store there.

A theft was reported at a store in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A woman was seen by store staff removing security devices from electronics. When contacted by officers, she had concealed an electric toothbrush, a mall printer and a laptop case in her purse. The total value of the theft was $409.97.

Dec. 16

A possible incident of mail theft was reported in the 4600 block of 191st Street Southwest. A mailbox was clearly broken into, but it was not clear if anything was taken.

An incident of theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A jacket valued at $70 was stolen.

A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported near the intersection of 184th Street Southwest and Alderwood Mall Parkway. A witness called to report the incident. The witness said the driver hit the pedestrian, got out of his vehicle, then helped the pedestrian into the vehicle. Officers checked the area and notified local hospitals, but the victim and driver of the vehicle were never located and no additional information was received.

A woman walking in the area of the 20400 block of Highway 99 was contacted by officers because she was slowly walking onto the highway outside of a crosswalk without any regard for oncoming traffic. She was nearly hit be a vehicle when she was contacted. She did not have any form of identification and could not provide any intelligent responses to the officer’s questions. She was transported to Swedish Edmonds for involuntary commitment.

Dec. 17

A theft was reported at a kiosk in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Two tablets were stolen, valued at $1,000. The suspects were seen on surveillance video.

A purse was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A woman said she was shopping and left her purse at a store register after checking out. When she realized it was missing, she went back and store staff told her they did not have it.

Dec. 18

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of 176th Street Southwest. A surveillance camera valued at $75 was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4030 block fo Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A door and window were damaged and will cost approximately $2,500 to replace. A bag containing paperwork was stolen, valued at $50.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A Oman was seen concealing $188 worth of merchandise and fleeing the store. She was contacted and cited for theft and possession of drugs.

A wallet was reported missing form the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The wallet’s owner said he had it when he was shopping in the area, but realized it was missing when he got home. He said he may have left it at the store, but he went back to the store and it wasn’t there.