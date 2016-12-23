Lynnwood police blotter: Dec. 18-21

Dec. 18

A package was stolen from a man’s mail in the 18100 block of 59th Place West. The victim said a beanie valued at $16 was inside.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 16600 block of 48th Avenue West. The resident there said it has happened before. This is the second bike taken from the residence. A barbecue was also taken in the past. The most recent bike that was taken is valued at $130.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16900 block of 41st Place West. The victim said they left their vehicle unlocked and several personal items were taken.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 4200 block of 196th Street Southwest. A window was broken and a candy vending machine was taken. The window would cost $900 to replace and the candy machine’s value is unknown.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 196th Street Southwest. Several tools were taken from a vehicle parked there.

Dec. 19

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3100 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A cell phone and expired ID card were taken from a vehicle parked there.

A tire was slashed in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West. The victim didn’t realize it was slashed until AAA came out to change her tire and told her it had been slashed. No suspects.

Mail was stolen from the 5800 block of 183rd Street Southwest. The victim said someone who lives about a mile away recovered the mail and left it on their doorstep with a note. The mail had been opened.

A broken glass bong was recovered by Citizen Patrol in the Meadowdale Playfields. It was entered into evidence to be destroyed.

Dec. 20

A theft was reported at a store in the 4500 block of 196th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $352 was stolen and recovered.

An attempted burglary was reported in the 5700 block of 198th Street Southwest. A man was home at the time and said he saw two suspects. One was pounding on the door and the other was standing on the driveway, apparently keeping watch. The resident yelled at the two suspects to go away and then grabbed a gun and fired through the front window. He said he didn’t hit anyone with the shot, he just fired it as a warning, since he was home alone and scared of the possible burglars. A bullet hole was found on the suspect’s window. The bullet was not recovered. There were no signs anyone was hit or hurt by the shot. No suspect information.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5900 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported at a storage business in the 18900 block of Highway 99. The owner of a storage unit said he entered his unit and boxes immediately fell on top of him. The boxes were moved from the last time he was there, he said. There were no signs of forced entry to his unit, but he said a hole had been found between his unit and the adjacent unit. Several items appeared to be missing from the victim’s unit, but he is not sure exactly what was missing.

Dec. 21

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 6700 block of 162nd Place Southwest. A man said his niece took his two bicycles from a storage shed and was attempting to sell them online. The bicycles are valued at $10,000 total. The suspected thief has a warrant out for her arrest for theft and is a known drug user.

A store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest reported a shoplift. Merchandise valued at $400 was taken.

A burglary was reported in the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road. A man made his way to an underground garage area of a work site there, where valuable tools and materials were locked up. The man was seen fumbling with a padlock, but was escorted away from the area by an electrician working on the site.

A counterfeit complaint was made from the 21000 block of 63rd Avenue West. A man was there trying to pay a bill with a $50 bill. Employees said the bill was a fake. The man did not speak English and said he got the money from his work in his language. The man appeared to not know that the bill was fake. His friend was there and said the man would never try to pass fake currency. He ended up paying the bill with $20 bills that were shown to not be fakes.