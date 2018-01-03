Lynnwood police blotter: Dec. 23-Jan. 2

Dec. 23

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17000 block of 38th Avenue West. Several portable cell phone chargers were taken.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. A metal detector valued at $140 was stolen.

A burglary was reported at a store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Stolen merchandise valued at $486 was recovered. The suspect was contacted and said she stole the products to help pay for her drug habit.

A driver was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run collision with an unoccupied vehicle in the 6300 block of 208th Street Southwest. The suspect failed field sobriety tests before providing a breath sample showing a 0.220 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A residential burglary was reported in the 3200 block fo 180th Place West. Entry was apparently made through a window. Several items were reported missing, including electronics, jewelry, a backpack and sporting equipment. A gun may also have been taken, but it was initially unclear as the gun belongs to the reporting party’s roommate and he is not sure where the roommate stores the gun.

Dec. 24

A found wallet with ID and debit card was turned into the Lynnwood Police Department. It was found in the 17700 block of 11th Place West.

A suspicious circumstance was reported at a business in the 19300 block fo 44th Avenue West. An employee at a store there reported recurring stalking behavior from a customer over the last month and a half. Responding officers provided information about getting a no-contact order against the suspect and getting him trespassed from the store.

A found backpack was turned into the Lynnwood police department. The backpack was found in the 6200 block of 196th Street Southwest.

Dec. 25

A burglary was reported at a business in the 4000 block of 196th Street Southwest. A back door was broken, but it appeared nothing was taken. The door will cost $250 to replace.

Dec. 26

A theft was reported at a business in the 19200 block of 36th Avenue West. Several tools, valued at a total of $1,199, were stolen.

A driver was arrested for DUI near the intersection of 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West after a three-vehicle collision. The arrested driver provided breath samples, showing a 0.161 percent blood alcohol concentration.

Dec. 27

A theft was reported inside a business in the 18500 block of 33rd Avenue West. A customer used a dressing room and forgot her purse inside. When she realized it was missing and returned to retrieve her purse, it was gone. The victim later called to tell the officer the purse was found in the purse section of the store. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

A burglary was reported in the 20300 block of Highway 99. A window to a business was smashed, took a set of keys and stole a vehicle.

Dec. 28

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 20900 block of 44th Avenue West. Blood was collected for testing.

A theft was reported at a business in the 19500 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman was caught taking electronics from a shelf and leaving without paying for them. She was contacted by officers.

Dec. 29

An incident of fraud was reported in the 5800 block of 207th Place Southwest. Several charges, totaling $1,043, were made to the victim’s credit card, even though she still had her card in her possession.

A theft by an employee was reported at a business in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The business had records of the employee fraudulently returning items and putting the credit on her own card, then using that credit to purchase other merchandise, totaling $683.16 worth of merchandise over about two weeks. The employee was cited.

A disturbance was reported inside a business in the 18600 block of Highway 99. A man in his 20s was yelling and was seen hitting his fiancé. He was cited for domestic assault.

Dec. 30

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 18600 block of Highway 99. After failing field sobriety tests, she provided a breath sample showing a 0.122 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision near the intersection of Highway 99 and 204th Street Southwest. The arrested driver provided a breath sample showing a 0.202 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A victim reported a fraudulent check to her account had been cashed in the amount of $997. She said she did not write any checks for that amount and did not know who the check was made out to. A second check in the amount of $400 had also been used, but did not clear since the account had been frozen.

A burglary was reported in the 18000 block of 33rd Place West. A large rock was apparently thrown through a window, shattering it. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside and it is unclear if entry was made into the residence.

A vehicle stolen from Everett was recovered in the 6500 block fo 173rd Street Southwest.

Dec. 31

A cell phone was reported stolen from a store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 16100 block of Highway 99.

Jan. 1

A theft was reported at a restaurant in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. Four customers had ordered and eaten food, but then left without paying for it. Restaurant employees took the license plate number of the subjects who did not pay. A letter was sent to the registered owner.

A burglary was reported at a business in the 2900 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A window had been shattered. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

Jan. 2

Officers contacted multiple subjects sleeping in a park in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. They were told it is illegal to camp on city property and began packing up to move. The department’s social worker spoke to the subjects about options for more permanent housing.

An abandoned vehicle parked in the 16900 block of 48th Avenue West was impounded.