Lynnwood police blotter: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

Dec. 26

An incident of assault was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A man and woman were reportedly seen fighting inside a vehicle parked at a parking lot there. The man told officers he wanted the woman out of his car. The man had cuts and blood on his face. He declined medical attention. His son was also in the vehicle and said the woman was verbally abusive. The woman and the younger man did not have any cuts. The woman was arrested for assault.

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 18100 block of Highway 99.

Dec. 27

A theft was reported at a store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Electronics valued at $647 were taken.

A shoplift was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $256 was taken. The suspect was located with the merchandise and apologized. The merchandise was returned.

Dec. 28

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Bags containing goods recently purchased from a nearby store were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Several items were out of place, but nothing appeared to be taken.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 17500 block of Highway 99. The vehicle was a rental.

Dec. 29

A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle in the 20800 block of 44th Avenue West.

Several guitars were reportedly stolen from a music store in the 4900 block of 196th Street Southwest. An employee said he observed the man who took the guitars and saw him flee in a white van. The guitars were valued at a total of $900.

A robbery was reported at Scriber Lake Park, in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking through the park around 6 p.m. When two men approached him, asking to use his phone. He told them no because his phone had a low battery life. They then asked if he had any money. He was scared because they seemed aggressive and bigger than he was, so he reached for his wallet. They pushed him over and took the wallet.

Dec. 30

A theft was reported in the Alderwood Mall. A woman said she placed her iPhone case, which is also a wallet, inside a shopping basket. While she was inside the store, someone took her phone out of the basket.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. An iPad was taken.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 16600 block of 44th Avenue West. A silver Volkswagen was seen with a damaged windshield. Surveillance video shows three subjects in the area throwing a pumpkin into the windshield.

Dec. 31

A mail theft in progress was reported in the 6200 block of Park Way. The suspect is known to the police department. She was located and arrested.

Officers responded to reports of harassment in the 7100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman said she had been arguing with her boyfriend and he sent her a threatening text message.

A burglary was reported in the 5600 block of 178th Place Southwest. A female resident said she had been gone for a vacation for several days. When she returned, she found several items were missing, including lots of expensive electronics. The resident has a possible lead. Detectives are investigating.

An incident of harassment was reported inside a store in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman said she saw a man yelling and screaming at two children. He then pushed one of the kids hard enough that the kid lost his balance. She said she stepped in and told the man that they are just children and he should go easy on them. He then started screaming at her that “nobody will tell me how to treat my grandchildren” and cussing at her. He also told her she was “lucky we are not on the street because I’d take you down like that” while making a slapping motion in front of her face. Officers reported she seemed very shaken after the incident. She wants to press charges against the man. He was arrested for harassment.

Jan. 1

A hit-and-run was reported near the intersection of 46th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was located and appeared intoxicated. He failed several field sobriety tests. He was booked into the Lynnwood jail for DUI.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. It was found after it was involved in a hit-and-run collision in King County.

A dog reportedly bit a 12-year-old girl in the face in the 4300 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A woman was in an elevator with two dogs, a German shepherd and a black lab mix. When the doors opened, a family was waiting and both dogs jumped on them. The girl had a scratch on her cheek and a small piece of skin was missing. The hole did not go through the cheek. The family only wanted to report the incident in case there were any medical issues.

A theft was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A woman had locked her purse, containing her wallet, phone, license and key fob in a locker. She later returned to the locker to find her belongings had been taken. The thief tried to use her credit card at three different places, where it was declined each time.