Lynnwood police blotter: Dec. 4-12

Dec. 4

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19300 block of 36th Avenue West. Clothing and a mattress topper valued at $1,900 were stolen from the back of the vehicle.

An abandoned vehicle parked in the 16900 block of 48th Avenue West was impounded.

Dec. 5

An incident of arson was reported in the 5700 block of 168th Street Southwest. A toilet paper dispenser was lit on fire inside a public restroom there. Estimated damage is $1,500.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A 17-year-old female took items from a store there without paying for them. She was contacted by officers.

Dec. 6

An abandoned vehicle parked in the 5200 block of 180th Street Southwest was impounded.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19800 block of 40th Avenue West.

Dec. 7

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 20300 block of 56th Avenue West. A man and woman who know each other got into a fight. After the fight, the man carved a derogatory word onto the hood of the woman’s car using a portable grinder. Repairs will cost an estimated $566.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 4100 block of 191st Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Approximately $1,200 worth of jewelry was stolen. The woman was also suspected of taking thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in a previous incident.

Dec. 8

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 19400 block fo 56th Avenue West. Camping equipment had been stolen in May and the owner believes they were posted for sale on Facebook. The items would have been worth $650 when they were purchased new 10 years ago. The owner believes he knows who took them and listed them and said he would not press charges if he items were returned.

A theft was reported at a store in the 3200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A speaker valued at $299 was stolen.

Packages were reported stolen from the porch of a residence in the 19200 block of 48th Avenue West.

Lottery tickets were reported stolen from a store the 16700 block of 52nd Avenue West. The incident was also reported to the lottery office.

Checks were reported stolen from the 18900 block of Highway 99. One was fraudulently cashed for $6,000.

Dec. 9

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A clerk at a store in the area reported a customer may have been intoxicated and then drove away. Officers contacted the driver. He failed several field sobriety tests and a breath sample showed a 0.105 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18200 block of Highway 99. A window was broken and a stereo system was stolen. Tools, including a hammer and screwdriver, were left behind inside the vehicle.

Dec. 10

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 18300 block of 52nd Avenue West. The bicycle is estimated to be worth $400.

Found property was turned into the Lynnwood Police Department. A jacket with keys and a cell phone were found near Alderwood Mall. The phone did not work and would not turn on, so the items were destroyed since an owner could not be identified.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A window was broken on a car, but nothing was taken from inside.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West. A driver’s license was stolen.

Dec. 11

A suspect attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase merchandise from a store in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The clerk recognized it was fake and called police. The suspect was contacted by police.

A vehicle was reported stolen from where it was parked on 40th Avenue West.

A theft was reported at a store inside Alderwood Mall. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence.

A burglary was reported in the 17000 block of 52nd Avenue West. A residence was broken into and $900 cash was stolen, as well as a cell phone.

Dec. 12

Two suspicious circumstances from earlier this year were reported at a residence in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. The resident said there were two instances of someone trying to open the front door, once in June and once in November. No crime occurred, but the resident provided video of a man standing in her front yard from November.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A purse was stolen from a restaurant there. A customer said her purse was sitting on the table next to her when it was taken. The purse was valued at $700 and there was $500 cash inside, along with several bank cards, two of which were fraudulently used to purchase over $2,400 worth of merchandise from a nearby store.

A suspicious circumstance was reported at a business in the 6200 block of 200th Street Southwest. Two windows were broken on a building there. They will cost $1,500 to replace.