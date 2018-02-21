Lynnwood police blotter: Feb. 13-20

Feb. 13

A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of 183rd Place Southwest.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 5800 block of 194th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 2200 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21100 block of 47th Avenue West. Contents from the glove box and center console were strewn about the vehicle. A mail key and $5 in change were taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17500 block of Highway 99.

A theft was reported at a business in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. Two men ate at a restaurant and tried to leave without paying. Their meals were valued at $23.69 and $15.20. They were both cited for theft.

Feb. 14

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported int he 17200 block of Highway 99. A victim said he left a bag outside of a store there and when he returned, $60 cash and a cell phone were stolen.

A counterfeit $100 was reported in the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West. A man had asked a store clerk there to check the bill for authenticity, and it was not authentic.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Dale Way. A fence had apparently been pushed over.

Feb. 15

Two wallets were reported found in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest. One wallet was returned to its owner, who said nothing was missing. The other wallet had no contact information other than an out-of-state ID, so a letter was mailed to that address and the wallet was entered into evidence.

A box of mail was found in the 18100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Much of the mail was badly damaged and was destroyed, but items that were still properly packaged with legible addresses were dropped off at the post office for delivery.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 21500 block of Highway 99. A car was parked along a gate to a business there. The car had a broken windshield. The vehicle was impounded.

Feb. 16

A commercial burglary was reported in the 18300 block of Highway 99. A suspect was contacted and arrested.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18600 block fo 33rd Avenue West. A cell phone was stolen out of the glove box and the rear speakers were cut out and stolen.

Feb. 17

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20600 block of 44th Avenue West. A Bluetooth radio transmitting device was stolen, valued at $15. A shattered window will cost an estimated $500 go replace.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4600 block of 176th Street Southwest. Landscaping had been damaged by a vehicle on at least three separate occasions.

Feb. 18

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18300 block of 68th Avenue West. A .38 caliber handgun was stolen form the vehicle.

A vehicle was reported stolen form the 18300 block of 48th Avenue West.

A man was arrested for DUI in the 20600 block of 60th Avenue West. He failed multiple field sobriety tests. A breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.148 percent.

Feb. 19

A man was arrested for DUI after crashing into two vehicles parked in a parking lot located in the 19200 block of 44th Avenue West.

A burglary was reported at a business in the 17600 block of Highway 99. A door was damaged and two cash registers were on the floor. An area search was conducted and the suspect was located and arrested. Damage to the door is estimated at $200.

A shoplifter was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. The suspect was contacted and booked for theft. Recovered merchandise was valued at $157.64.

A robbery was reported at a store in the 17700 block of Highway 99. A customer came into the store and attempted to purchase $300 worth of merchandise with a tax return card. The card was declined. The suspect then grabbed the bag of merchandise, said he needed to talk to someone and tried to leave with the merchandise. When the employee asked the suspect to leave the merchandise behind, the suspect drew a knife and waved it around. The employee provided the suspect’s license plate number to Lynnwood police, which came back as a stolen vehicle.

Feb. 20

Lynnwood officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of 62nd Avenue West. The reporting party stated there were four shots and two vehicles seen speeding away. A different caller said they heard seven shots and saw two vehicles speed away. Shell casings were found in the intersection of 176th Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West. No suspects or victims were located.

A woman who had been trespassed from a complex in the 5000 block of 168th Street Southwest was seen in the area. She was contacted by officers and given another trespass form.

A barking dog was reported in the 6500 block of 173rd Street Southwest. The incident was reported to animal control.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The suspect was contacted and cited for theft. Three bottles of fragrance were recovered.