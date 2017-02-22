Lynnwood police blotter: Feb. 15-21

Feb. 15

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21100 block of 47th Avenue West. A rear side window had been broken out and a guitar was missing.

An incident of graffiti was reported in the 4800 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A residential burglary was reported in the 17800 block of 39th Place West. A homeowner had left his garage open and said it was ransacked overnight. Several pairs of shoes and tools were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4500 block of 179th Street Southwest. Two jackets, a camera and a telescope were taken.

Feb. 16

A hit-and-run was reported in a parking lot in the 20000 block of 68th Avenue West. The reporting party said she was backing out of a spot at the same time as another vehicle and they bumped into each other. She had pulled back into her spot and got out of her vehicle to talk to the other person but the other person sped off.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. The owner said she had started her vehicle to warm it up. When she returned 10 minutes later, her vehicle was gone. She had a GPS unit inside her vehicle, which officers used to locate it in the 4600 block of 176th Street Southwest. It was located and returned to the owner.

A theft was reported at a store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

Feb. 17

A commercial burglary was reported in the 19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A front window had been broken and bottles of vaping liquid were missing, valued at $1,250.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19000 block of 60th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Several items were taken. The owner said it had been locked but entry was made through ripping the canopy.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A purse containing a wallet was taken.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 4800 block of 180th Street Southwest.

Feb. 18

A robbery was reported in the 4300 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A man had gone into a hotel there and said cash had been taken from his pocket. The suspects were located down the road and the cash was recovered.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A couple had been shopping there and when they returned to their vehicle, purchases from other stores had been taken. A car stereo and an iPod were also missing.

Feb. 19

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A pair of pants was taken from a store there.

A theft was reported at a store in the 2800 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Shirts were taken from a store there, valued at $210. The items were recovered.

Feb. 20

A man was arrested for DUI in the 17600 block of Highway 99.

A man reported two license plates were on his vehicle that were not his in the 19000 block of 36th Avenue West. The man was checking his registration when he noticed the plate did not match. The plates that had been attached to his vehicle belonged to a vehicle registered in Spanaway. The plates and the reporting party’s original plates were entered as stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 186th Street Southwest. A small television valued at $70 was taken, along with a box of medications and costume jewelry.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17400 block of Highway 99. A wallet, two backpacks, two tablets and a laptop were taken, among other items.

Feb. 21

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A purse was taken from inside the vehicle, containing a driver’s license, social security card and bank card. No damage to the vehicle was reported.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The vehicle belonged to a store employee there.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. A woman had been shopping at two stores there and when she finished, her vehicle was missing.