Lynnwood police blotter: Feb. 21-27

Feb. 21

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 19400 block of 58th Place West.

A theft was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Clothing items valued at $350 were stolen from a store there.

Feb. 22

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18300 block of Highway 99.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A burglary was reported in the 20800 block of 61st Avenue West. A bicycle was stolen from a residential side yard there.

A burglary was reported in the 6700 block of 204th Street Southwest. A small amount of marijuana was taken from a bedroom there.

Feb. 23

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A woman accidentally left her wallet behind in a store there. When she returned, she found it in a trash can with $200 cash missing. Identification cards had also been moved—they were still inside the wallet, but the victim believes they may have been photographed.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A suspect was seen by employees taking a duffle bag, baseball cap, belt and a scanner without paying. He was contacted by officers, who recovered the $399 worth of merchandise. The suspect was cited and released.

Feb. 24

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3600 block of 165th Place Southwest.

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 16800 block of Highway 99. She was initially contacted for several lane travel violations. A breath test revealed she had a 0.260 percent blood alcohol concentration.

Feb. 25

A residential burglary was reported in the 17700 block of 33rd Place Southwest. Two paint sprayers, valued at $1,450 total, were stolen from a garage. The garage was closed at the time, but it was not locked.

A man was arrested for DUI in the 15300 block of Highway 99. The driver contacted after another driver called and reported him having difficulty maintaining a lane and nearly rear-ending him. The suspect driver failed multiple field sobriety tests and a breath test showed a 0.170 percent blood alcohol concentration. He was arrested.

An incident of suspicious circumstances was reported in the 18400 block of 36th Avenue West. A woman reported three of her tires were flat and appeared to have had the air let out of them overnight. She told officers she thinks she knows who did it.

Feb. 26

A theft was reported in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A man came up to a counter with a pair of gloves that he said purchased the day before but didn’t need. He was given $20 and the gloves were returned to the shelf. Later, the employee saw on surveillance video that the suspect entered the store empty handed and had “returned” gloves that he pulled from the shelf and never purchased. The video was entered into evidence.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 208th Street Southwest. Front and rear license plates were taken off of a vehicle parked there.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Several items were stolen, including a pregnancy test, lubricant, underwear, a lunch bag and pens, valued at $118.67. All merchandise was recovered and the suspect was issued a citation.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 21500 block of Highway 99.

Feb. 27

A theft was reported in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman had eaten a meal at a restaurant and left without paying when a prepaid gift card didn’t clear.

Tires were reportedly slashed on two vehicles parked in the 20000 block of 54th Avenue West. The victim believes he knows who did it.

A burglary was reported at a business in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. Surveillance video shows a suspect opening a roll-up door and leaving for about 10 minutes. The suspect returns and puts his ear to an interior door, then leaves when a vehicle drives up to the area, which was an employee arriving for work. The suspect was not seen making entry beyond the roll-up door.

An incident of suspicious circumstances was reported int he 19400 block of 76th Avenue West. A caller reported a man at the door with a gun. When officers arrived, they knocked on the reporting party’s door and no one answered. Officers opened the door and found a different man inside, who was not the reporting party. The person inside said they did not make a 911 call but knows the reporting party, who lives in Seattle. The 911 call does not appear to have any validity.