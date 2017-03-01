Lynnwood police blotter: Feb. 22-28

Feb. 22

A theft was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $29 was stolen from a store there. The suspect was located and the merchandise was recovered. The suspect was cited and released.

A residential burglary was reported in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. Several items, including jewelry, cash, a passport, birth certificate, flat-screen television and a video game console, among others, were missing. The residence had been ransacked.

Feb. 23

Two tires were reported stolen off of a vehicle in the 17500 block of Highway 99.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West. A laptop and a set of keys were taken.

A burglary was reported in the 19100 block of 52nd Avenue West. Jewelry valued at $5,000 and $1,200 cash were taken.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. Electronics and a driver’s license were inside the vehicle.

Feb. 24

An incident of criminal impersonation was reported in the 3200 block of 188th Street Southwest. A woman said someone imitating her boss had emailed her to withdraw $1,550 from one account and deposit it to another account. She said she had run these types of errands before, so she didn’t think anything of it. She later emailed her boss to say she was done and her boss emailed her asking her to transfer $28,900 from one account to another. She then became suspicious and called her boss. Her boss said she did not request either transaction be completed. Detectives are investigating.

A theft was reported in the 5600 block of 212th Street Southwest. Three vehicle batteries were stolen from a dump truck parked there. Each battery will cost about $125 to replace.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 200th Street Southwest. A handgun was taken from the vehicle. The ignition to the vehicle was damaged.

Feb. 25

A residential burglary was reported in the 20000 block of 56th Avenue West. The front door had been left unlocked. A jar of makeup and a laptop were taken.

A theft was reported at a business in the 19800 block of 40th Avenue West. A company laptop containing sensitive financial information was taken.

A theft was reported at a business in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $237 was stolen and recovered.

Feb. 26

A theft was reported in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A man was having breakfast with his friend when he went to use the restroom. He asked his friend to watch his belongings, three electronics, while he was gone. When he returned, his friend and his belongings were all missing.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Jeans and cosmetics were taken from a store there. The items were recovered and the suspect was arrested.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West.

Feb. 27

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20100 block of 75th Avenue West. The vehicle’s owner said he walked out to the vehicle in the morning and the door was open and several items were taken.

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 16400 block of 62nd Place West. Several checks were missing from the mail.

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A wallet containing credit cards was taken. The cards were used at least three times. The victim believes she dropped her wallet at some point while she was in that area.

An Apple MacBook Pro was reported stolen in Seattle. A few days later, the victim received an email from Apple confirming an appointment to have his laptop fixed at the Alderwood Mall Apple Store. A detective is investigating.

A neighbor reported a residential burglary in the 5600 block of Halls Lake Way. The reporting party said the neighboring house had been vacant but he saw a side door had been forced open.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4000 block of 204th Street Southwest.

Feb. 28

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17700 block of Highway 99. The vehicle was later located driving down Highway 99 without a rear license plate. The two people inside the vehicle matched the description of the original suspects. The driver was arrested. The vehicle’s owner was contacted and retrieved the vehicle.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A restaurant employee said a company laptop was stolen.