Lynnwood police blotter: Feb. 28-March 6

Feb. 28

A theft was reported at a store in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. Cans of paint, valued at $1,000.70, were stolen several days prior.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 19300 block of 58th Place West.

A vehicle stolen from Everett was recovered in the 3500 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West.

March 1

Gas was reported stolen from a gas station in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The gas station attendant accidentally authorized flow to the wrong pump, and someone pulled up and took $26.16 worth of gas from that pump.

A binder containing bank checks and an identification card was found in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Over $1,000 worth of fraudulent checks had apparently been cashed. The binder was entered into evidence and the owner of the binder will be contacted.

March 2

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A jacket, which had a set of keys and a wallet inside the pockets, was taken.

A trombone was found near the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. A driver saw it fall out of a storage compartment from a bus. The driver was unable to get the bus driver’s attention, so he brought the instrument to police. The instrument did not have any means of identifying the owner. A nearby school was notified in case a student reported the instrument missing. It was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

A package containing $124 worth of electronics was reported stolen from a porch in the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West.

March 3

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 20700 block of Highway 99.

A theft was reported at a store in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two hairdryers, valued at $250 each, were taken. The suspect is known to police. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported int he 19700 block of 68th Avenue West. A vehicle had been damaged with a BB gun. Damage to the windshield was estimated at $300.

March 4

A vehicle theft was reported in the 17800 block of 65th Avenue West.

An incident of reckless endangerment was reported in the area of 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. A woman was seen firing three rounds from a semiautomatic handgun in the area. Three shell casings were recovered. It’s unclear what her target was, if any. No injuries reported.

A theft was reported in the 3600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A bicycle was stolen off of a bike rack on a vehicle that was parked in the area.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A book bag, containing several books, a journal and a work ID, was taken. A front passenger window had been broken out.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

March 5

An incident of fraud was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. Two counterfeit $100 bills had been passed at a store there, and it wasn’t realized by the cashier until several hours later. The bills had been used along with four legitimate $100 bills to pay a $504.95 bill. The suspect was seen on surveillance video.

An incident of arson was reported in the 19200 block of 56th Avenue West. A minor in the area had set a trash can on fire. The report was taken for informational purposes and no criminal charges were filed.

A burglary was reported in the 3300 block of 177th Place Southwest. A tool shed had been broken into and several power tools were taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen from in front of a residence in the 5000 block of 176th Street Southwest.

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 3800 block of 170th Street Southwest. New versions of credit cards were taken and two transactions were attempted but declined, as the cards had not yet been activated by the owner.

March 6

A theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. Merchandise valued at $42.24 was stolen from a store there. The suspect was contacted and the merchandise was recovered. He was cited and released.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 20600 block of 60th Avenue West. The vehicle was later located, but several hand tools were stolen, valued at $3,000. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,000.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 3400 block fo 171st Street Southwest. Three pairs of brand-name shoes, valued at $550, were stolen.