Lynnwood police blotter: Feb. 6-11

Feb. 6

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4800 block of 180th Street Southwest. A check book and vehicle registration were taken.

A burglary was reported at a storage unit in the 5200 block of 180th Street Southwest. A box containing bills and invoices was taken. Everything else appeared to be in place.

Feb. 7

A shoplifter was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two bottles of vodka and four packages of fake eyelashes were stolen. The two suspects were cited. All merchandise was recovered.

A theft was reported in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest. Items valued at $846 were stolen and recovered.

Feb. 8

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $100 was taken and recovered.

An incident of assault was reported in the 17400 block of Highway 99.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. The victim knew who took her car. It was listed as stolen.

Feb. 9

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4900 block of 185th Place Southwest. The victim believed she knew the person who took her vehicle. That person was later located in Everett with the vehicle. She admitted to taking the vehicle when she saw the keys in the ignition.

A burglary was reported in the 20200 block of 60th Avenue West. Pry marks were observed on the door leading to a community laundry room. Nothing appeared to be missing.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Clothes and other merchandise valued at $160 were taken and recovered. The suspect was booked for theft.

Feb. 10

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4300 block of Stonebridge Way. A man said someone had called him saying his grandson was in trouble and the man could help by purchasing gift cards. He had given nearly $30,000 in gift cards before his niece figured out what was going on and told him to stop. The man’s grandson is fine.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Cosmetics were taken, valued at $76.43. The items were recovered and the suspect was booked and released.

A burglary was reported in the 19700 block of 50th Avenue West. An Xbox, cell phone and racquet ball rackets were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3400 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A window was broken out, but it was unclear if anything was taken.

Feb. 11

A hit and run was reported in the 5600 block of Firwood Drive. The victim’s vehicle was heavily damaged. A witness was able to provide the license plate number of the suspect vehicle.

A theft was reported in the 19600 block of 64th Avenue West. An iPhone 6, valued at $700, was taken.

A woman reported a theft in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. She said she had forgotten her wallet. When she returned, her wallet was still there, but $1,200 cash and $200 in gift cards were missing.

An incident of underage drinking was reported in the 16600 block of 44th Avenue West. Juveniles between the ages of 12-14 were reportedly drinking vodka. When officers arrived, two female juveniles were found inside. One was passed out under a pile of clothes. She was taken to the hospital and her parents were contacted.