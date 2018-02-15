Lynnwood police blotter: Feb. 7-12

Feb. 7

A theft was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A jacket valued at $149 was taken from a store there. The suspect fled on foot.

A wallet was reported missing in the 19500 block of Highway 99. The wallet contained $20 cash, bank cards, insurance cards, credit cards and multiple passes to the Museum of Flight, among other items.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17100 block of 44th Avenue West. The door to the vehicle was open and contents of the glove box had been gone through, but nothing appeared to be issuing.

Feb. 8

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 200th Street Southwest. A laptop was left in a vehicle, which was left unlocked. When the driver returned, the laptop could not be located. It was worth approximately $1,570.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. A woman found a chunky wet substance splashed on the windshield of her car. She believed the substance was fish bait, which did not damage the vehicle, but did make the vehicle smell as the substance got under the hood and can be smelled through the air vents.

An attempted package theft was reported in the 18200 block of 60th Avenue West. A female resident caught a woman walking away from her house with a package. The resident asked the woman what she was doing and the woman responded that she was with UPS and handed her the package. A description of the woman and her vehicle was provided to police.

A shoplifter was reported in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The suspect was seen concealing $1,700 worth of merchandise and leaving without paying for it. Employees provided photos of the suspect’s vehicle to police.

Feb. 9

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West. A sticky substance was spread across the hood of a vehicle.

A man was arrested for DUI in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A store employee removed the subject from the area because he was intoxicated and saw the man get into a vehicle and start driving. He was contacted by officers who conducted field sobriety tests and arrested him. Surveillance video was also entered into evidence.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 5500 block of 176th Street Southwest. A check for $1,600 was fraudulently written and cashed. The victim believes she knows who wrote the check.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Video game controllers were concealed and taken without paying for them. The suspect was contacted and the merchandise was retrieved. The incident was captured on surveillance video. The suspect was booked and released for theft.

Feb. 10

A vehicle stolen from Edmonds was found in the 20200 block of 54th Avenue West. The vehicle’s stereo was stolen, valued at $20-30.

A man with warrants out of Kenmore was contacted in the 20700 block of Highway 99 and arrested.

Feb. 11

A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was found in Seattle. It was towed and impounded as the owner was out of the area when it was found.

A bag containing what appeared to be illegal drugs was found outside a store in the 18700 block of 33rd Avenue West. After extensive testing, it was revealed that the powder inside the bag was not a known narcotic.

Feb. 12

A burglary was reported in the 4500 block of 212th Street Southwest. A saw worth $2,500 and a laser worth $2,000 were missing from a job site there. A cut lock was also found in the area, worth about $25.

Three key fobs and a breathalyzer were found on a playground in the 6000 block of 168th Street Southwest. The items were entered into evidence for safekeeping.

A possible attempted luring was reported in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. A 9-year-old girl reported a man in his 30s approaching her while she was riding her bike and asking her if she wanted to come with him. The girl ran to her neighbor’s house, who called police.

A theft was reported at a store in the 7600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A man accidentally left his wallet behind when purchasing items. When he got his wallet back, he noticed $10 cash and an access card to a public storage unit were missing. The suspect was seen on surveillance video.