Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 10-15

Jan. 10

A vehicle that had been reported stolen was spotted by an officer patrolling the 16700 block of 44th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 18800 block of 47th Avenue West. A taxi driver reported someone leaving without paying their $63 fare. An area search was conducted but the suspects were not found.

Both license plates were reported stolen off of a vehicle. The owner first noticed they were missing while in the 19100 block of Highway 99.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 17100 block of 41st Place West. The front tires were flat and the vehicle had sustained heavy front-end damage. The registration was also expired. It was impounded.

Jan. 11

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of 174th Place Southwest. A package purchased online containing computer parts valued at $900 was delivered, but missing by the time the resident arrived.

A person contacted by Edmonds Police for a traffic violation had an outstanding warrant out of Lynnwood. He was booked into the Lynnwood jail.

Jan. 12

A commercial burglary was reported in the 20000 block of Highway 99. A window to the building was broken, with estimated damage at $500. Nothing was taken from inside the store.

A theft was reported at a business in the 20700 block of Highway 99. A suspect was seen concealing beef jerky and leaving without paying for it. Hard-boiled eggs, which were property of the store, were also found concealed on her person. Total recovered merchandise recovered was valued at $14.74. She was cited for theft and trespassed from the store.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported at a store in the 17400 block of Highway 99. A phone was stolen, valued at $800.

Jan. 13

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16800 block of 48th Avenue West. Several items were taken, including computer parts and various thumb drives, totaling $4,345.60.

A theft was reported in the 18200 block of 52nd Avenue West. A woman had left her clothing in multiple dryers in her apartment complex. When she returned to retrieve them, they were all gone.

A bicycle was reported stolen from a porch in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

Jan. 14

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19100 block of Highway 99. A company truck was stolen from a business parking lot.

A driver was arrested for DUI near the intersection of 176th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West after driving into a ditch. The driver declined to perform field sobriety tests but provided a breath sample, revealing a 0.169 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. A shoplifter was seen leaving with a basket full of unpurchased items, including a bottle of alcohol. A store employee provided a photo of the suspect and a photo of his license plate.

Jan. 15

A burglary was reported in the 20800 block of 67th Avenue West. An audible alarm was heard at a business there. When officer arrived, no one was inside, but a lock on the front door was broken and cash register drawers were opened. The suspect was seen on surveillance video. Approximately $300 in rolled coins were stolen along with $20 worth of tobacco products and a $130 display of lighters.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17900 block of 56th Avenue West. A passenger window was smashed out and a purse was taken. In addition, one of the victim’s bank cards was used that night to withdraw $500 at a casino.

A robbery was reported in the 20100 block of 48th Avenue West. A briefcase, laptop and watch were stolen.

A lockbox was found in the 5200 block of 196th Street Southwest. It was brought to evidence and entered as found property.

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman reported her phone and wallet stolen from a locker inside a building there.