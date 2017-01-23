Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 16-22

Jan. 16

A burglary was reported at a store in the 16700 block of 66th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16300 block of 66th Avenue West. Contents from the glove box were strewn about the vehicle.

A vehicle was reported stolen from 16600 block of 48th Avenue West. The truck contained $20,000 worth of work tools.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3900 block of 169th Street Southwest. A ledger containing receipts was taken.

Found property was reported in the 18700 block of 33rd Avenue West. A teenager went into a video game store to try to sell a bag full of used games. He was clearly not 18 and was told he needed to be accompanied by his parents. He returned with two people who were clearly not old enough to be his parents. He was told again he needed to have parents with him to sell video games. He left and dumped the bag of games in the parking lot. The store clerk thought the games might be stolen.

Jan. 17

An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 18800 block of 44th Avenue West. The vehicle had pry marks on the driver’s side key hole and driver’s side window. The steeering console had been damaged and wires were hanging down, which appeared to be cut. The ignition was turned to the “on” position, but it was not on. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.

A felony theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Several electronic items were taken. The suspect was located and arrested.

A fraud report was filed. A man who lives in Lynnwood (7000 block of 190th Street Southwest) said someone contacted him from Snohomish to tell him they found some of his mail in their driveway. The mail had contained several checks to pay bills, but those checks were missing. The mail had not been postmarked, but the envelopes were stamped.

Jan. 18

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Nearly $700 worth of cosmetics were taken and recovered. The suspect was booked on theft charges.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A bag containing clothes was taken.

Jan. 19

A residential burglary was reported in the 16500 block of 60th Avenue West. A man and woman arrived at their home and began to unload items. The man entered the home while the woman remained in the driveway. The man opened the door to see another man inside, holding a computer bag that belonged to the resident. The man asked the suspect what he was doing, and the suspect said he was “with Jesse” before slowly walking out through the front door. Once he reached the street, he ran off. Two laptops were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the Alderwood Mall parking lot. A pair of skis and several other items were missing.

Jan. 20

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6400 block of 204th Street Southwest. A purse containing a check book was taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19100 block of Highway 99. A tote bag was taken. Inside that tote bag was a wallet that contained several bank cards.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 5700 block of 204th Street Southwest. Two vehicles were taken after a resident started them to warm up in the morning. A firearm was concealed inside one of the vehicles. Later that evening, one vehicle was located by Everett Police, but the firearm was missing.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5100 block off 168th Street Southwest.

Jan. 21

A vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Mountlake Terrace was found in the 20700 block of Highway 99. The rear license plate was missing, but it was identified with the front license plate. The suspect was located and taken to Lynnwood Jail. The owner of the vehicle was informed that it was found. He said he would come pick it up.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17000 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A theft was reported from a business in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest. A bike, valued at $650, was stolen off of a bike rack. It had been locked with a chain and lock.

Jan. 22

A burglary was reported at a business in the 20100 block of 44th Avenue West. A front window was broken and shattered glass was seen on the ground. The business owner said several items were missing from store shelves, valued at over $5,000. The owner estimated the window would cost $500 to replace.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16600 block of 37th Avenue West. Two subwoofers and an amp were taken from the vehicle. There was minor damage to the interior of the vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A passenger side window was shattered. A pair of running shoes was taken.