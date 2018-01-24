Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 16-23

Jan. 16

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19300 block of 46th Avenue West. A tire was slashed and will cost about $89 to replace.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5200 block of 196th Street Southwest. A wallet was stolen, containing several bank cards and $150 cash. The bank cards were later used to make purchases in the 3000 block fo 184th Street Southwest. One purchase was declined, but a second $496.80 charge was approved. The purchase was captured on surveillance video, which was entered into evidence.

Two vehicle prowls were reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. In the first case, a rear window was broken out and a pair of tennis shoes was stolen. In the second incident, a side window was broken out and a glove box had been gone through, but nothing was missing.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of 196th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $159.99 was stolen from a store there.

Jan. 17

License plates were reported stolen from two company vehicles parked in the 2100 block of 196th Street Southwest. Each vehicle was missing its rear plate.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4900 block of 180th Street Southwest.

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 4400 block fo 196th Street Southwest.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 6000 block of 183rd Street Southwest. A forged check in the amount of $320 had been cashed.

Jan. 18

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4822 block of 168th Street Southwest. A rear passenger window was broken out and a backpack was stolen, containing a watch and laptop valued at $1,000 total. A $100 pair of shoes was also taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6800 block of 168th Street Southwest. Several items were reported missing from the glove box, including multiple ski passes, a thumb drive and power cords.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17300 block of 44th Avenue West. A duffle bag was missing from inside.

Graffiti was reported on a building in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Cleanup costs are estimated at $750-$1,000.

A theft was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. Two suspects were seen entering a store and selecting merchandise items and bringing them to a customer service counter in an attempt to return the merchandise with a receipt they had brought with them. The return was declined, but the suspects left with the merchandise. The suspects left with the $40.36 worth of merchandise, but they are known. A citation was mailed to their last known address.

Jan. 19

A vehicle stolen from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction was recovered in the 20400 block of 48th Avenue West.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Two sweatshirts valued at $70 each were taken.

Jan. 20

A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was eventually contacted and suspected of DUI. He took field sobriety tests and failed. He was later brought tot he Lynnwood jail where he took a breath test, revealing a 0.155 percent blood alcohol concentration. He was booked.

A vehicle illegally parked at the intersection of 173rd Place Southwest and 58th Avenue West was towed. It also had a parking violation on the window issued Jan. 11.

A theft was reported in the 19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A video game console valued at $279.99 was stolen from a store. The incident was captured on surveillance video, including the car he drove away in.

Jan. 21

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. The vehicle was later located, but had been partially taken apart. A CD player was missing and the door panel was taken off, along with other related damage.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest. A window was shattered and a gym bag containing clothes had been stolen.

A vehicle that had been stolen from Tacoma was located in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Jan. 22

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 5200 block of 188th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 21100 block of 46th Avenue West. The incident occurred at an unoccupied model home and items taken, including several appliances and electronics, total approximately $8,000.

A theft was reported in the 5800 block of 181st Place Southwest. Packages were stolen from a front porch there, and a neighbor saw it happen. Details from the neighbor were passed on to detectives.

A theft was reported in the 17900 block of 40th Avenue West. A boat motor attached to a boat parked in a driveway in the area was stolen, valued at $3,500.

Jan. 23

A shoplifter was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The suspect was contacted and two makeup items that she did not pay for were recovered. The suspect was cited for theft.

A fraud was reported in the 17900 block of 57th Avenue West. A victim reported a suspect had taken out a lease for an apartment and two bank cards in Ohio. He had cancelled the accounts and froze his credit and is working with detectives in Ohio.