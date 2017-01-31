Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 23-28

Jan. 23

A burglary was reported in the 6000 block of 212th Street Southwest. A generator valued at $2,000 and weighing close to 200 pounds was stolen.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99.

Jan. 24

Mail was reported stolen from the 18300 block of 40th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 18500 block of 36th Avenue West. License plates were stolen off of a vehicle parked there.

Counterfeit money was located at a store in the 19500 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Five $100 bills, one $50 bill and six $20 bills were used. The cashier realized it was counterfeit as the suspect left with the merchandise.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A man was seen trying to gain entry to a vehicle there. He was arrested.

Jan. 25

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18800 block of 33rd Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of 173rd Street Southwest. A resident there had ordered shoes online. He received a notification that the shoes were delivered, but they could not be located.

Jan. 26

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18400 block of 36th Avenue West. A folding grocery cart was taken. The vehicle had not been locked.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 17500 block of Highway 99.

A rental car company in the 4100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway reported one of their vehicles was stolen. Someone rented the vehicle on Dec. 9 and never returned it. The company made several attempts to contact the renter. She never responded or returned the vehicle.

Jan. 27

A burglary was reported in the 20100 block of 46th Avenue West. A window had been broken out of a business there. A cash register inside the store was empty. No other items appeared to be missing. There are no alarms or security cameras at the business.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Medication was stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 20100 block of 48th Avenue West. Cash was missing, but everything else was untouched.

Jan. 28

A school-issued Chromebook was taken from a backpack that was left unattended in the 6000 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A dog was discovered trapped inside a vehicle at a tow yard in Lynnwood. The vehicle had been towed from the 17400 block of 52nd Avenue West. The dog was discovered by the tow yard when the vehicle arrived. It was taken to the Everett Animal Shelter. The vehicle’s most recent registered owner had auctioned the car off months ago and said he didn’t know who had been driving or whose dog it was.