Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 25-28

Jan. 25

A burglary was reported in the 18500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A door handle was broken off of a back door to a business there. A cash box containing $200 was taken, along with a router valued at $200. The owner estimates it will cost $1,000 to fix the back door.

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 6700 block of 193rd Street Southwest. The reporting party stated several vehicles had come and gone from the house. The house is a known drug house. A woman was contacted at the house by officers and the police department social worker.

A vehicle reported stolen from Everett was recovered in the 17400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported int he 17200 block of Highway 99. Cables had been cut on two man lifts parked in the area. The owner estimates it will cost about $2,000 to repair the lifts.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18500 block of 33rd Avenue West.

Jan. 26

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A possible mail theft was reported in the 19200 block of 36th Avenue West. A mailbox for businesses in the area had been pried open. The property manager does not believe mail was stolen because most businesses retrieve their mail by the end of the day and the damage likely happened overnight. Several mailboxes were affected.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. A man, who is unemployed, signed up for a “secret shopper” program online. He said he received a check in the mail for $2,485 with instructions to cash the check, keep a small amount and send the rest to a different account. He later received another check for $2,995 with the same instructions. He later checked his bank account and saw that both checks bounced. He received another check and decided not to follow instructions and reported it to police.

A theft was reported in the 19300 block of 68th Avenue West. A rear license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18500 block of 52nd Avenue West. A backpack containing a laptop, text books and a WiFi hotspot was taken, valued at a total of $1,545.

Jan. 27

A blue bicycle was found in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. It had been unclaimed in the area for over a week. The bike was described as being in poor condition.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. Four items were recovered, valued at a total of $6.96.

A woman came to the Lynnwood police department to report a domestic assault at her residence. Aid responded to help her with a bump on her head. Her partner was issued a citation and the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for charging.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Clothing items were concealed by a man who left without paying for them. He was contacted and $40 worth of merchandise was recovered.

A robbery in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest turned into a fight between a suspect and a security guard. The involved security guard suffered a bite to his forearm. The suspect was arrested and had $1,380 worth of stolen merchandise. He was booked.

Jan. 28

A shoplifter was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. A woman was seen concealing makeup items inside her purse. Items totaling $155.33 were recovered.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3100 block of 196th Street Southwest. The suspect had dropped a bag of stolen merchandise, valuing a total of $110. The suspect was not located.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 188th Street Southwest. Two cameras and a guitar were missing, with a total value of about $1,600.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A couple of dollars and a social security card were taken. No damage was visible on the vehicle.