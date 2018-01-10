Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 3-9

Jan. 3

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4600 block of 176th Street Southwest. A woman said banks contacted her for personal information to help her secure an auto loan. She was in the market for a new car and thought these calls were part of the process. She later received paperwork in the mail about three accounts that were opened in her name fraudulently.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16800 block of 48th Avenue West. Equipment was taken from the vehicle, valued at $3,281.

An assault was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99.

Jan. 4

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was located in a parking lot in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A vehicle illegally parked in the 18300 block of Hurst Road was impounded.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Stolen merchandise was valued at an estimated $167. The suspects were contacted and charged with theft.

A theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. Makeup and personal hygiene items valued at $100 were taken with the intent of returning them to the store.

Jan. 5

An incident of domestic assault was reported by a woman who came to the Lynnwood police station. She was given information on how to file for a restraining order.

An incident of assault was reported at a restaurant in the 19700 block of 44th Avenue West. An employee reported a customer jumping over the bar and attacking the bartender while also breaking items. Damage estimated at $64.92 for broken glassware and bottles of alcohol. The suspect was cited for assault.

Jan. 6

A burglary was reported in the 19800 block of 48th Avenue West. A man reported he saw a strange pair of gloves in his residence and later noticed $100 cash was missing. Nothing else appeared out of order. The gloves were entered into evidence.

A man inside a store in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest reportedly pulled a knife on an employee when he was asked to leave. He was contacted by police and arrested.

A shoplifter was reported inside a store in the 20700 block of Highway 99. She was cited, trespassed from the store and released.

Jan. 7

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 3800 block of 170th Street Southwest. Someone had egged and damaged a vehicle parked in the area. Damage was estimated between $2,500 and $6,000.

A vehicle was damaged in the 3500 block of 184th Street Southwest. The owner of the vehicle said she saw someone hit the vehicle with a metal ski pole and shatter the rear window.

Jan. 8

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway, as seen on surveillance video. A team of three people were seen entering the store and cutting the security tags off of handbags, valued at a total of $639.94. The subjects had also been seen stealing from a different location of the store, where over $1,000 worth of merchandise was taken, according to the reporting employee.

A burglary was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. Electronics valued at about $3,000 were stolen.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. A woman had posted a listing seeking a job and was contacted by a woman who sent a check for $2,000 and told her to pay off a certain credit card account, but keep the rest for herself. She thought this was odd and so reported it to police.

An abandoned vehicle in the 7000 block of 210th Street Southwest was towed.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5000 block of 176th Street Southwest.

Jan. 9

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 20700 block fo Highway 99. A woman was seen on surveillance video apparently concealing items in her jacket. When an employee confronted her, she insisted she did not take anything. She consented to a search of her jacket and no merchandise was found. However, drug paraphernalia was found and she was arrested.

An incident of attempted fraud was reported at a store in the 19900 block of 40th Avenue West. A person came into the store to purchase furniture valued at $662.39. The card was denied due to “fraudulent transaction,” according to a store employee.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19100 block of Highway 99. A jacket, lunch bag and gym bag containing gear were stolen, valued at a total of $200.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18700 block of 33rd Avenue West. A window was broken and some items had been moved around, but it was immediately unclear if anything of value was missing. Damage estimated at $300.