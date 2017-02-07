Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Jan. 30

A burglary was reported in the 7000 block of 208th Street Southwest. A motorhome was broken into and a knife was left behind. Electronics were missing.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman took several items of clothing and cosmetics, then left the store without paying for anything. When contacted by loss prevention, she asked if she could just return the merchandise. She had been trespassed from the store in June 2016. She was arrested for burglary, as she stole from the store after she had been trespassed.

Jan. 31

A vehicle stolen out of Seattle was located in the 5000 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19300 block of 36th Avenue West. The driver’s side door was damaged, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

Feb. 1

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 5800 block of 178th Street Southwest. A man there said someone used his name, social security number and date of birth to apply for a credit card. The application was flagged because the incorrect phone number was supplied, so the credit agency contacted the victim. The man said he believes his identity was compromised by stolen mail.

A theft was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A woman said she locked her purse and iPhone in a locker there. Both items were stolen from the locker.

Feb. 2

Fraudulent purchases were reported at several stores in the 19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The purchases were made with the credit card number of a woman who said an unknown woman somehow got her credit card information and used it for the purchases. A $728 charge and a $266 charge were both cleared, but a $600 was flagged. The suspect was seen on surveillance video. Detectives are investigating.

A residential burglary was reported in the 20400 block of 68th Avenue West. Several video game consoles, games and controllers were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7500 block of 196th Street Southwest. A handgun was taken from from the vehicle.

Feb. 3

A commercial burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 196th Street Southwest. The reporting party stated a homeless person had broken into a shipping container and was sleeping inside. The homeless person was located inside the shipping container. Drug paraphernalia was found on her person.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6300 block of 176th Street Southwest. A window was smashed out but nothing appeared to be taken.

A shoplifter was reported in the 19700 block of Highway 99. Six cans of duster were taken from the store. The shoplifter was seen leaving on foot. Surveillance video was entered into evidence.

Feb. 4

A theft was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A wallet was taken out of an employee’s purse while a that employee left her desk to do a quick task.

An incident of graffiti was reported in the 6000 block of 168th Street Southwest. Red spray paint was found on the side of a building.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17600 block of 62nd Place West. Ear buds and CDs were taken, among other items. A back passenger window was broken.

Feb. 5

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6400 block of 196th Street Southwest. A passenger side window was smashed out. A backpack was taken that contained three text books, a few notebooks and sunglasses.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6300 block of 17th Street Southwest. A window was broken out of a truck and $500 worth of tools were taken from inside.

A residential burglary was reported in the 5300 block of 192nd Street Southwest. A resident said he woke up to find the back door open about an inch, an air soft pistol in the living room and the front door ajar. He initially thought his son may have left everything that way the night before, but upon speaking to his son, discovered that his son did not leave any doors open and the air soft pistol was not his. Nothing appeared to be missing from the house.

Two vehicle prowls were reported in the same parking lot in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A phone was taken from one vehicle, and a purse was taken from the other.