Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 7-14

Jan. 7

A theft was reported at a residence in the 5200 block of 172nd Street Southwest. Two outdoor holiday laser lights were stolen from a front yard.

A package was stolen from a front porch in the 4600 block of 210th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 6600 block of Penny Lane. A storage shed on a residential property was broken into. A push mower, vacuum and lawn chairs were taken.

Jan. 8

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17500 block of 62nd Avenue West. A front driver’s side window was broken and a rock was found on the floorboard of the vehicle. A wallet, containing a bank card and driver’s license, was taken. A fraudulent charge of $8.25 was made at a convenience store. The suspect was spotted on surveillance footage.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19800 block of 52nd Avenue West. Approximately $5,230 in assorted tools were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 2200 block of 196th Street Southwest. Two windows were broken and a stereo system was taken. Total loss was $900.

Jan. 9

A burglary was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 99. It is unclear what was taken. An officer was sent to the scene to collect surveillance footage, where the suspect was seen walking around a parking lot there and was looking into vehicles.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Ten pairs of jeans were taken, valued at approximately $1,000 total.

Jan. 10

A theft was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A suspect took $1,000 worth of items from a store there and later committed a fraudulent return for $140. He was spotted on surveillance video.

A burglary was reported in the 3100 block of 169th Street Southwest. A fence was moved out of line and several tools, valued at a total of about $1,100, were taken from a back yard.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3800 block of 183rd Street Southwest. Gas cans and an air pump were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18400 block of 36th Avenue West. The vehicle’s registration was taken. The vehicle was not locked.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18200 block of 36th Avenue West. No items were taken from the vehicle, but a small A-pillar window was broken.

Jan. 11

A vehicle theft was reported in the 20600 block of 44th Avenue West.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 3200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. The suspects are believed to be members of an organized theft group. They were spotted on surveillance video.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Approximately $82 in merchandise was stolen. The suspect was spotted on surveillance video. She was later contacted and arrested.

Jan. 12

An incident of identity theft was reported. The victim said their credit card was used to purchase clothing from a store at Alderwood Mall.

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 18000 block of 44th Avenue West. The driver’s vehicle was stopped in the road, blocking eastbound traffic. The driver appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel. There was a toddler in a car seat in the back, which was later revealed to be her grandson. She said she was bringing the toddler to her ex-husband’s house for the day. The woman woke up as officers approached her vehicle and attempted to drive away twice. The second time she stopped, she told officers she was okay to drive. Officers smelled alcohol and so gave her a series of field sobriety tests, which she failed. She took a breath test, showing a 0.167 blood alcohol concentration. She was booked into Lynnwood Jail. The toddler’s mother was called and came to pick up her son.

A theft was reported at a store in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. A customer forgot her phone inside the store and later, when she realized it was missing, went to retrieve the phone. No one had turned it in. It is valued at $600.

Jan. 13

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5700 block of 188th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 180th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported at a school in the 7500 block of 208th Street Southwest. A student took a laptop that she was only supposed to have contact with during school hours. The student’s mother found the computer hidden underneath the student’s bed. The student was charged with theft.

Jan. 14

A rear passenger window was broken out of a vehicle in the 6400 block of 204th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported at a parking lot in the 19100 block of Highway 99. A phone and purse were missing, valued at $550 total.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6200 block of 202nd Street Southwest. Partially eaten food was left in the vehicle and the ignition appeared to have been tampered with. The vehicle’s registration may have been stolen.