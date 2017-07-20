Lynnwood police blotter: July 13-18

July 13

Three vehicles were prowled in the 5800 block of 208th Street Southwest. A patrol officer noticed doors open on the three vehicles, and that the vehicles had clearly been gone through. The officer left a card and a case number for the owners to follow up.

Several vehicle prowls were reported in the 20400 block of 48th Avenue West.

A burglary was reported in the 21300 block of 68th Avenue West. Several items were out of place inside a business there, but it was unclear if anything was taken.

A man used a counterfeit $20 bill at a store in the 4200 block of 196th Street Southwest. According to the store clerk, the man had given the clerk a $20 bill and asked for four $5 bills. The clerk recognized that the bill felt strange and asked if it was real. The man replied “yes” and left. The clerk then went to a different nearby store to ask if they thought the bill was real. The clerk at the second store said it was fake and recommended the victim clerk file a police report. The fake bill was entered into evidence. The victim clerk was able to give a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

July 14

A commercial burglary was reported int he 18300 block of Highway 99. Two subjects were seen on surveillance video entering a vehicle yard after it was closed. The subjects were not located. It is unknown if they took anything.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Fragrances valued at $98 were stolen and recovered. The suspect also had drug paraphernalia in his pocket. He was cited for theft and for possession of drug paraphernalia and was trespassed from the store.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5100 block of 196th Street Southwest.

July 15

Pieces of mail were found in the 18500 block of 48th Avenue West. The mail was believed to have been stolen. One item was a package that had contained prescription medications. The packing slip was in the box, but the medications were gone.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. The suspect had taken $30 worth of merchandise without paying for it. When confronted by officers, she said she “just forgot” to pay. She was cited and released.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. The suspect was seen trying on shoes in the store. He put the shoes back but then went to the sock area. He removed a pair of socks from the packaging, then returned to the shoe area. He put the shoes on that he had tried on previously and put his personal shoes into the box. He then went into a dressing room to move his personal shoes into his backpack and leave the shoebox behind. He returned the shoes when confronted by loss prevention. The store is now pursuing theft charges.

July 16

A man was arrested for DUI in the 17200 block of Highway 99. The driver was weaving in and out of its lane before an officer pulled the vehicle over. After, the driver failed multiple field sobriety tests. He declined a voluntary breath test, but was arrested. At the jail, he did take a breath test, showing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.168 percent.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. The suspect was seen taking about $307 worth of clothes, cosmetics and groceries. He told officers he needed summer clothes, which is why he stole them. He was booked, cited and released.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. Two pressure washers and several drills were taken from the vehicle.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A cell phone was stolen from the store.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A wallet was locked inside a locker there. The wallet was stolen. The man then checked his bank account and saw that several fraudulent charges had been made, totaling over $360.

July 17

A man was found sleeping in his vehicle in the 5200 block of 196th Street Southwest. The parking lot was attached to a park and it was after hours. The driver was cited and released for being in a park after hours.

The Seattle Police Department asked the Lynnwood Police Department to contact the registered owner of a vehicle in Lynnwood. The vehicle was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene of a car prowl in Seattle. Lynnwood Police contacted a mother and father who said their daughter was driving the vehicle at the time, but she was not home.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership lot in the 2200 block of 196th Street Southwest.

July 18

A man was seen walking along the 20800 block of Highway 99 with a fixed-blade knife on his waistband. An officer asked him about the knife and then spotted two others tucked into his shorts. He also had two sets of brass knuckles, one included a spring-assisted knife. He did not have a license for the weapons and said he was not using them for hunting or fishing activities. The weapons were entered into evidence and the owner was cited.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 20600 block of 60th Avenue West.

A license plate theft was reported in the 5700 block of 200th Street Southwest. The owner of the vehicle said he looked at his rear license plate and realized it had the wrong number. The correct front license plate was still attached. Both plates were entered into evidence for destruction.