Lynnwood police blotter: July 19-23

July 19

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest.

Evidence of drug use inside portable toilets in the 7500 block of 208th Street Southwest was reported.

An incident of assault was reported in the 18700 block of Blue Ridge Drive. A man was in his backyard when he reported hearing a motorcycle pull up. He saw the rider take out his phone to take pictures. The man thought the rider was trying to take a selfie, so he offered to help him by taking a picture of him. The man then reported the rider getting hostile and telling the man not to go to his gym anymore because the rider thought the man was looking at the rider’s girlfriend. The man said he did have an interaction with the rider’s girlfriend at the gym when he asked her if he could use a piece of equipment that she was sitting on but not using. They both also looked at each other during the workout, he said. Both parties have been contacted and information has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for further review on possible charges.

July 20

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The vehicle’s registration and insurance were missing.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. A cash register drawer had been removed and $3 in change was taken.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $118.13 was stolen and recovered. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Lynnwood Jail.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18500 block of 33rd Avenue West.

July 21

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4900 block of 184th Place Southwest. A wallet containing $120 cash, several bank and credit cards and a driver’s license was stolen from the center console.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Registration and insurance information were taken from the glove box.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A fraudulent transaction for $1,683 was cleared at a business there a few days prior. Video of the person who made the transaction was entered into evidence. The victim said someone had also changed her address earlier in the month.

July 22

A commercial burglary was reported in the 21600 block of Highway 99. The lock to the front door was damaged and entry had been made. It was unclear if items were taken at the time.

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 20000 block of 44th Avenue West. Her vehicle was seen drifting out of its lane and hitting divider markers. She failed several field sobriety tests and provided a breath test. It showed a 0.162 percent blood alcohol concentration. She was booked and released.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 20300 block of Highway 99. A door was damaged and a suspect was contacted by police. The man said he went into the store, but was scared and didn’t take anything. The man had illegal drugs on his person and had admitted consuming them. He was arrested on drug charges and second degree burglary.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $48.24 was stolen and recovered. The suspect was booked and released.

July 23

A man was arrested for DUI near the intersection of 192nd Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West. The vehicle was seen swerving partway into the opposite lanes of traffic for several seconds before swerving back. The driver was contacted and cooperative. Several field sobriety tests were conducted. The man was arrested and performed a breath test, showing a 0.097 percent blood alcohol concentration. He was cited and released to a friend.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16500 block of 37th Place West. A driver’s license, $350 cash, a debit card, work ID, insurance card and a check for $400 were all missing. The items were taken from the center console.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18300 block of Highway 99.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17200 block of Highway 99.