Lynnwood police blotter: July 4-12

July 4

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 6700 block of 208th Street Southwest. The vehicle was seen “hugging the curb” with its headlights off, so an officer pulled the vehicle over. The woman smelled of intoxicants. She also got confused when the officer asked for her registration and she handed over the title. She was arrested after agreeing to do field sobriety tests, then saying she did not want to do the tests. She kicked the arresting officer. Once at jail, she was asked to provide a breath test, but when standard warnings were read to her, she replied “I am too drunk to understand.” She was booked on DUI and assault charges for kicking the officer.

A vehicle was stolen from the 5600 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A purse was stolen from inside a car.

A burglary was reported in the 4400 block of 176th Street Southwest. A laundry room was broken into in an attempt to steal a wall safe. Three suspects were seen on surveillance video. They were not successful in stealing the safe.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 200th Street Southwest.

July 5

A bicycle that had been locked to a bike rack in the 19200 block of 44th Avenue West was impounded because it had been there for over two weeks.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 20000 block of 64th Avenue West.

July 6

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 16800 block of 48th Avenue West. The reporting party stated someone was damaging his motorcycle. He put on a helmet, jumped on the motorcycle and started hitting it with a hammer. Approximately $3,000 worth of damage was visible on the ignition. The victim did see the suspect’s vehicle as he left and was able to provide a license plate number.

A cell phone was stolen from inside a purse while a woman was shopping gin the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Graffiti was found on a fence in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Paperwork associated with the vehicle was stolen from the glove box.

July 7

A burglary was reported in the 18300 block of Highway 99. Two men were seen inside a commercial car lot there. They were captured by police and admitted to trying to take batteries from the cars that they could exchange for a credit at an auto parts store. Both were arrested for second degree burglary.

Abandoned vehicles were reported in the 6100 block of 202nd Street Southwest. This is an ongoing issue possibly associated with a nearby business. One vehicle parked there on this day was facing the wrong way and also had expired tabs associated with a different vehicle. It was impounded. Another was registered to a local business, possibly for sale. It was also impounded.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 20900 block of 44th Avenue West. No suspect information.

July 8

A man was arrested for DUI in the 17900 block of Ash Way. A witness saw a man exit through the driver’s seat of a vehicle and “stumble” around a parking lot there. When officers arrived, the driver was inside the vehicle with the keys in the ignition, which was turned to accessory mode. The man admitted to drinking about 18 beers that night. He said he then drove to a bar but didn’t go inside and he knew he “made a mistake.” He was taken into custody without incident. He became more argumentative once he was arrested. He refused to take a breath test. He had been arrested once before for DUI in 2008 and he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was booked into jail on a no-bail hold.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. The suspect was seen taking cherries, which are sold by the box at this store, out of one box to overfill another box, then putting the box with fewer cherries back on the shelf. She also concealed a quiche in her purse. She paid for the over-filled box of cherries (as though it was a regular box) and other grocery items, but did not pay for the quiche. She had her store membership revoked and was trespassed from the store for two years, as well as cited for theft.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 18300 block of Highway 99. Two subjects were seen hiding on a commercial lot there. They were located by police and arrested with second degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 9

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

A bicycle was stolen from the 17200 block of Spruce Way.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Several items were stolen. Total damage and loss is estimated at $650.

July 10

Graffiti was reported on a building in the 6100 block of 202nd Street Southwest. The paint would cost an estimated $500 to remove.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. The vehicle was valued at $2,000. The owner’s social security information and birth certificate were also in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of 180th Street Southwest. A storage unit had been broken into and several items were missing, including a sound system and poker chips.

July 11

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 204th Street Southwest. The owner of the vehicle was approaching it when a man got out of his vehicle, entered another and drove away. The man got the suspect’s license plate number and gave it to investigators.

A woman was stabbed with a pen during a domestic dispute in the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West. She was transported to a local hospital where her wounds were treated and bandaged.

A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of 190th Street Southwest. A storage unit was ransacked and electronics valued at $3,200 were stolen.

July 12

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. A wallet and a passport were taken from inside a building there. A driver’s license, $150 cash, a bank card and a store credit card were inside the wallet.

Three subjects got into a fight near the intersection of Highway 99 and 208th Street Southwest. One of them had made contact with another one to purchase a pair of shoes. The purchaser put on the shoes, gave $15 and tried to run away. The seller and a friend were able to catch up with the purchaser and get the shoes back. The purchaser then pulled a knife and “swung” at the seller and his friend. The seller did not want to press charges, he just wanted his $15 back, which the purchaser agreed to return.

A loose dog was found in the 7200 block of 196th Street Southwest. The dog was a terrier mix breed of about 25 pounds. It was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital to check for a chip. The dog was chipped and the listed owners, who have an address in Seattle, were called multiple times. They were not working numbers. The veterinary hospital agreed to house the dog.