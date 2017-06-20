Lynnwood police blotter: June 14-19

June 14

A theft was reported in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A man ate a meal at a restaurant there then refused to pay. He ran away but was contacted by officers. The suspect was clearly intoxicated and provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed a 0.175 percent blood alcohol concentration. He was cited and booked into Lynnwood Jail.

A stolen vehicle was found in the 19900 block of 44th Avenue West. Three people were sleeping inside. One was arrested. The other two were brought in for questioning and later released. One of the released subjects provided a written statement.

A shoplifter was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A suspect took $91.14 worth of merchandise from a store without paying for it. He was booked into Lynnwood Jail.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.

June 15

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18800 block of 64th Avenue West. The rear windshield was shattered, valued at $1,000.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West. A window to the vehicle was shattered and a bag containing one laptop, two tablets, six vehicle titles and other documents was missing. The stolen items were valued at $1,100. The broken window will cost $400 to replace.

A burglary was reported in the 6700 block of 204th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported at a store in the 19500 block of Highway 99. The suspect was seen by employees snatching several small items and left without paying. There is no surveillance video, but the employees did provide the suspect’s vehicle description.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6300 block of 212th Street Southwest.

June 16

A stray dog was reported wandering around the 5700 block of 204th Street Southwest. It was recovered and taken to an animal shelter.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A lock box on the back of the truck had been broken off. A $5 gas can and a $1,600 steel saw were stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A window was smashed out of the vehicle and the console had been rummaged through. At the time of the report, the owner said it was unclear if anything was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19100 block of 68th Place West. Approximately $20 in change and a $150 pair of sunglasses were missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19500 block of 44th Avenue West. A wallet and make-up were stolen.

June 17

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A laptop was stolen out of a vehicle parked there for about an hour.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle, but it had been “gone through.”

A commercial burglary was reported in the 19900 block of 44th Avenue West. A window had been broken. Several packs of cigarettes were stolen. The suspects were seen on surveillance video.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16600 block of 56th Place West. The contents of the glove box had been strewn about the vehicle. A wallet containing credit cards, $20 cash and a silver necklace valued at $300 was stolen.

June 18

An assault was reported inside a store in the 20700 block of Highway 99. A woman was inside the store clearly intoxicated and bothering customers. She then kept trying to fight another woman inside the store. She then attacked the victim from behind. The suspect had bloody knuckles and strands of her own hair in her hand. The victim’s purse had also been dumped. The suspect was arrested.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A shoplifter stole $131.90 worth of clothing items from a store there. The stolen items were recovered and the suspect was booked and released.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A mall security guard got into an active fight with a shoplifter there. When contacted by security, the suspect threw his elbow into a guard’s face, hitting his jaw. Sometime during the fight, the guard’s knee was also injured. The guard deployed pepper spray to subdue the suspect. He had taken $657.39 worth of merchandise from the store, which was recovered at the scene. The suspect was arrested for one count of theft and three counts of assault. Later, the suspect’s wife arrived on the scene to retrieve her son, who was sitting outside the mall. She contacted officers on the scene and said she wanted her son held accountable. He admitted to shoplifting with his father. A prosecutor will determine if the son will be charged for theft.

June 19

A Lynnwood man reported his wallet was stolen sometime in the last couple of days. He was notified of fraudulent activity on one of his bank cards two days ago and realized he didn’t have his wallet. The last time he knew he saw it was on June 15. Report for information only.

A stolen gun was located at a secondhand gun dealer located in the 19900 block of Scriber Lake Road. It was confiscated.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17800 block of Highway 99.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 16400 block of 62nd Place West. The victim reported she had $950 fraudulently removed from he bank account. The woman said her computer suddenly stopped working earlier that day. Shortly after, she received a call from an unknown caller saying a virus had been implanted, and it would only be removed if she provided severl pieces of her personal information. When her computer was restored, she cancelled all of her bank accounts, but $950 had already been removed from one of them.