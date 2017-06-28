Lynnwood police blotter: June 20-27

June 20

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17600 block of 65th Avenue West. Boating gear was stolen from a boat parked in a carport there. Stolen materials are valued at $1,300.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 18400 block of 36th Avenue West. A check of the vehicle showed it was stolen.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 18900 block of 28th Avenue West. A customer attempted to use a credit card to pay for merchandise, but the card was declined. After it was declined, the customer said he wanted to try on the merchandise. An inventory of items he took into the dressing room was taken, and when he left, a shirt and a pair of jeans were unaccounted for. He was contacted by police. He also had several credit cards and a book of checks that did not belong to him. He was arrested for theft, identity theft and drug charges.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 16600 block of 48th Avenue West.

June 21

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. The vehicle had been gone through but it was unclear if anything was missing.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3900 block of 196th Street Southwest. A cell phone, valued at $700, was stolen from a display case.

June 22

A burglary was reported in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A window was broken and items had been gone through.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18400 block of 63rd Place West. Binoculars, bird books, a wool blanket, Discovery pass, tools, first aid kit, GPS charger and CDs were stolen, worth approximately $1,000 total.

A burglary was reported in the 18400 block of 52nd Avenue West. A personal computer, printer and tools were stolen.

June 23

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 172nd Place Southwest. A wallet was stolen and several items had been gone through.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. A woman attempted to use a check to pay for $265.79 worth of merchandise. The cashier was unsure about the check’s authenticity, so she called the bank it was associated with to ensure funds were available. The bank said no such bank account number existed as what was on the check, later clarifying that the account was closed several months ago. The person who tried to use it said she did not have time to wait around to figure it out, but would return to get her merchandise later. Further investigation revealed the woman who tried to use the check was the owner of the old account, but the check had been washed to be re-used.

An abandoned vehicle in the 20500 block of 60th Avenue West was impounded.

An abandoned vehicle in the 5700 block of 204th Street Southwest was impounded.

June 24

An incident of neglect was reported in the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West. A passerby stopped by a vehicle with the alarm going off. Inside were two children crying. A window was open but the children were unattended. The woman talked to the kids to comfort them and said she was there for about 15 minutes total before officers arrived and said no one came out to check on the children during that time.

An incident of counterfeit was reported in the 20300 block of Highway 99. A man attempted to purchase some merchandise from a store there with a fake $100 bill. The suspect fled the area in a U-Haul. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. A wallet was stolen from a locker inside a building there.

June 25

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17100 block of Highway 99. A carburetor was stolen off of the vehicle, as well as an electric hedge trimmer and a circular saw from inside.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17800 block of 56th Avenue West. The suspect was located and booked into Snohomish County Jail for possession of stolen property, possession of another person’s identification without permission and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 26

A vehicle stolen from Mountlake Terrace was found near the intersection of 50th Place West and 211th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5100 block of 188th Street Southwest. A jacket, sweatshirt and sunglasses were stolen from the vehicle, valued at approximately $1,615. The vehicle was not damaged.

An incident of theft and fraud was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A man noticed his wallet was missing from where he had locked it. Before he noticed and could cancel his bank cards, charges totaling $6,696 were made, all within a 45-minute span.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. Prescription medications were stolen.

June 27

A burglary was reported in the 5600 block of 203rd Street Southwest. The resident was home at the time and the suspect fled the residence when confronted. There were no signs of forced entry, but the suspect may have gotten inside through an unlocked window.

A theft was reported in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. Pens and stickers were stolen from a store in the area. They were recovered and returned.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4500 block of 179th Street Southwest. Several items had been gone through, but nothing was reported stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5900 block of 178th Place Southwest. A Zune MP3 player and a DVD player were stolen.

A motorcycle stolen from Seattle was located in the 4700 block of 200th Street Southwest.