Lynnwood police blotter: June 28-July 3

June 28

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16800 block of 36th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4500 block of 179th Street Southwest. Items were strewn about the vehicle and the trunk was open, but it appeared nothing was missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5900 block of 178th Place Southwest. A music player and DVD player were stolen.

A motorcycle stolen from Seattle was located in the 4700 block of 200th Street Southwest.

June 29

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17000 block of 38th Avenue West. The glove box had been ransacked.

A wallet was reported lost in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The victim said he had put the wallet on top of his car after shopping, forgot about it, then drove off.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. A teenager stole a handle of vodka from a store there. He also had marijuana in his possession. He was released to his father.

June 30

A vehicle theft was reported in the 5600 block of 170th Place Southwest.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 20800 block of 49th Place West. It was impounded.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. A cell phone owner said her account had been “hacked” and someone was using her account in Wyoming to upgrade to an iPhone. Her cell phone company had corrected the false charges and assisted in getting her phone operational. However, a credit card in the victim’s name was used to purchase $121 in accessories.

A stolen vehicle was reported in the 20800 block of 44th Avenue West.

July 1

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 5200 block of 200th Street Southwest. The vehicle had been speeding and drifting in its lane. A patrol officer pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver how much she had to drink. She said she didn’t have anything to drink. The officer could smell alcohol and asked her again how much she had to drink. She said she didn’t have any. She declined to perform any field sobriety tests. She did blow into a breath test machine which showed a 0.040 percent blood alcohol concentration. She had a previous DUI conviction, which required a no-bail DUI hold.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19900 block of 56th Avenue West. The suspect was hiding in a bush and was tracked down by a K-9 unit. He was arrested.

A theft was reported in the 19200 block of 44th Avenue West. A man had been at a desk in the library and got up for a moment. When he returned, his headphones and juice were missing.

A theft was reported in the 19200 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman was sitting at a desk inside the library with her phone out. She got up and left her phone behind. When she returned, it was missing.

July 2

A shoplift in progress was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A store employee heard what sounded like a customer cutting security tags off of clothing inside a dressing room. When the customer left the room, none of the clothing items he had selected had left behind. The suspect’s vehicle was located by police. Merchandise valued at $188.96 was recovered. He was cited for theft.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. The driver also had vehicle theft tools in his possession.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. A window was broken and a bag of trash was taken.

July 3

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 17500 block of 52nd Avenue West. A patrol officer on duty noticed the vehicle drift to the right of the fog line on the road and continue driving halfway over the fog line for about two blocks. The vehicle then swerved around a parked vehicle before returning halfway across the fog line for a few more blocks. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver failed several field sobriety tests. The driver said it had been at least two hours since his last drink and agreed to take a breath test, which showed a 0.147 percent blood alcohol concentration.

Two neighbors got into a dispute in the 5700 block of 176th Street Southwest. One neighbor and was trimming a tree near the property line shared with the other neighbor. The neighbor that was trimming the branches did not own the tree, but the branches were hanging over her property. She threw the branches over on to the property that did own the tree. The tree owner was upset by this and threw the branches back. One of the branches being thrown back hit the tree-trimming neighbor. The neighbor said he did not intentionally throw the branch at his neighbor. The case was sent to a prosecutor for review, at the victim’s request.

A burglary was reported in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. Designer sunglasses, a laptop and loose change were taken. The victim later noticed her passport, social security card, old bank cards, old pay stubs and her grandmother’s ring were all also missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5000 block of 168th Street Southwest. A wallet was reported stolen.