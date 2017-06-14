Lynnwood Police blotter: June 6-12

June 6

Pain medication was reported missing from the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West.

A burglary was reported in the 18000 block of 36th Avenue West. A storage unit was broken into and several tools were missing.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 20800 block of Highway 99.

An old Jack Russell terrier was found wandering around the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. It appeared to be in poor condition, with patches of fur missing and uncut toenails. He did not have a collar and was not chipped. He was taken to the Everett Animal Shelter for care.

June 7

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. The man was contacted by police and arrested.

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Several hundred dollars worth of makeup items were taken from a store there.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17700 block of Ash Way. The suspect was located by police and arrested for possession of stolen property, vehicle prowl and possession of a dangerous weapon (metal knuckles).

June 8

An assault was reported in the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West. A female witness reported her boyfriend was in a fight with two other men, both known to the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was unsure if he wanted to press charges at first, but eventually said he wanted to press charges.

A shoplifter was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A woman took a box of hair dye, valued at $8.97.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of 168th Street Southwest. A defibrillator was taken from outside a school office in the area.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $49 was taken from a store there.

June 9

A burglary was reported in the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West. A bicycle, clothing and shoes, valued at a total of $1,500, were stolen. Cash and money orders worth $1,400 were also stolen.

A theft was reported in the 3800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A wallet was taken from a locker inside a business.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. The victim knows the suspect and said he used her checks to make two payments on student loans, valued at $3,267. Both transactions were completed several years ago.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. Two credit cards were stolen from the vehicle.

June 10

A burglary was reported in the 18200 block of 42nd Place West. A television, video game console, guitar amp and jewelry were among the items missing.

A Lynnwood resident reported his identity was stolen after his wallet was stolen in Kirkland.

A theft was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A shoplifter took approximately $150 worth of baby formula without paying for it.

A possible robbery was reported in the 17700 block of Highway 99. The suspect was contacted by police. It was unclear if he took anything, but he was uncooperative. Once he was identified, officers noticed he had a felony warrant. He was arrested.

June 11

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4800 block of 168th Street Southwest. The lock to one of the vehicle’s doors was broken and a pair of basketball shoes was taken. The door had also apparently been kicked and a front headlight was also broken.

A theft was reported inside Alderwood Mall. A patron there said he had set his backpack underneath a table inside the mall and forgot it there. When he returned, it was gone. The victim contacted security, who had found the backpack inside a restroom, but a tablet, charging cables and a scientific calculator were missing.

An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 18100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The vehicle’s owner noticed the key hole had been punched out and the door had been pried. The ignition assembly had also been ripped out and damaged. About $500 cash was stolen from inside the vehicle.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 3000 block of 196th Street Southwest. Two massage tables were inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen, valued at $250.

June 12

A victim came to the Lynnwood Police Department to report a theft. The victim said a few months ago, he attempted to buy a firearm from someone he connected with online. The gun seller met with him to get his ID information and the money for the gun, then left, saying the victim needed to pass a background check before he could turn over the gun. The victim passed the background check and the suspect could not be reached after that.

A guitar was found near Beverly Elementary School. It was entered into evidence for safekeeping.