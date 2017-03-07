Lynnwood police blotter: March 1-5

March 1

An incident of theft was reported in the 6300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Gas was stolen from several vehicles there.

A burglary was reported in the 18500 block of 43rd Place West. Several items of jewelry and other precious metals were taken from the garage, including six gold coins and a 100-gram gold bar.

An attempted theft was reported in the 20400 block of Highway 99. A vehicle was found on a jack there in an apparent attempt to take rims and tires.

March 2

A residential burglary was reported in the 4800 block of 183rd Place Southwest. A ladder was taken from inside a garage.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A window was smashed and a backpack was taken. Inside the backpack were two phones, an iPad, a laptop and a multi-tool, among other items.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 196th Street Southwest. An x-ray detection machine was taken, valued at $25,000 in its current condition, but up to $50,000 once repaired.

A possible attempted burglary was reported in the 6400 block of 196th Street Southwest. Damage was observed between the door and its jam, but entry was apparently not made.

A theft was reported in the 17500 block of 62nd Avenue West. Several tools, including a leaf blower and a ladder, were taken from the side of a house.

March 3

A burglary was reported in the 16900 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman found an unknown woman in her back yard. That woman was found to be in possession of drugs and was arrested.

A woman was arrested for DUI near the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West.

March 4

A shoplifter was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $74.90 was stolen and recovered. The suspect was cited and released.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. Passenger mirrors on three company vehicles had been damaged and broken overnight. The value of each mirror is $213.89.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. Cologne, valued at $873.00, was stolen and recovered.

March 5

A vehicle on fire was reported in the 19800 block of 59th Avenue West. The fire had started in the front passenger compartment. A gas can was found nearby. The owner of the vehicle was notified. He said he had left it there a few days earlier because he had been drinking. He said he didn’t have anything inside the vehicle and the gas can that was found was not his.

A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall. An Apple Watch was stolen from a store there.

A school district-issued Chromebook was reported stolen after a student withdrew from school without returning it for two weeks.

An officer pulled over a vehicle that was driving without a front license plate. He said he had bought it from a man at a location near Everett Mall, but there was no point of sale registered in the Department of Licensing database. The officer then called the person who the driver said was the man who sold him the car. A woman answered the phone and said his brother must have fraudulently sold the vehicle in her name (the name given by the driver was the name of the woman, but he was told it was the name of the man who sold the car to him.) She did not want to press charges but said she would be in touch with the driver to sort out what to do with the car.