Lynnwood police blotter: March 14-19

March 14

The windshield to a vehicle had been hit in three places in the 6100 block of 212th Street Southwest, causing the windshield to crack and shatter in places.

A utility trailer was stolen from the 6300 block of 204th Street Southwest. The trailer is valued at $650.

March 15

A residential burglary was reported in the 6700 block of 196th Street Southwest. The victim said she heard a knock on her front door around 9:30 a.m. She did not answer the door or see who it was. A short time later, she heard a loud noise in the back of the house. A man had shattered a rear window to the house. The suspect had not yet made entry to the home when he saw the woman at home and ran away.

A rear license plate was reported stolen from the 3900 block of 190th Place Southwest. The owner did not know exactly when the plate was taken, though, and it might have been taken while he was parked in the city of Shoreline.

A vehicle prowl was reported from the 18000 block of 40th Avenue West. $500 in cash was taken. The ignition was also punched, but the vehicle was not stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3300 block of 184th ACStreet Southwest. A cell phone charger and a garage door opener were taken.

March 16

A theft of a license plate was reported in the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A man was cited for obstruction of justice and being in a park after hours after he was seen riding his bike on the grassy area of a park int he 5200 block of 196th Street Southwest. When officers first tried to contact him, he fled quickly on his bicycle. Officers later caught up to him and he said he panicked because he thought he had warrants (he had none). He said he made a “stupid decision.” He was cited and released.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The right front window of a vehicle was broken out and a backpack containing an iPhone and wallet were taken.

March 17

An incident of theft was reported inside Alderwood Mall. Two suspects took $500 worth of cosmetics from a store there. They were seen on surveillance video.

Fresh graffiti was reported on a fence in the 20700 block of 55th Avenue West.

A package was stolen off of a porch in the 4400 block of 211th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7000 block of 193rd Place Southwest. All items were removed from the glove box and center console. Cash was taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A cell phone was taken from the center console.

An employee of a store in the 2500 block of 196th Street Southwest was arrested for fraudulently putting money from coupons onto gift cards. A loss prevention officer investigated and found 67 separate fraudulent transactions, totaling $2,580. The incidents were caught on surveillance video. The suspect admitted to making the charges.

March 18

A woman was arrested in the 18200 block of 52nd Avenue West for creating a disturbance. The woman’s boyfriend was being arrested for assaulting her. The woman was reportedly inebriated and didn’t understand what was happening. When she asked what was happening, officers explained her boyfriend was being arrested for assaulting her. She demanded she get arrested too and began breaking things inside the residence. The woman was taken to the hospital involuntarily.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 16600 block of 48th Avenue West. A man said his girlfriend bit him and hit him with a bong. She was arrested.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A stolen vehicle was seen in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Three suspects were arrested.

March 19

A man was arrested for DUI in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A witness called and reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in that area with the driver laying face down on the driver’s seat. The driver’s side door was open and the man’s feet were sticking out of the vehicle. An officer contacted the driver who said he had “just had a couple.” He was unable to speak clearly or stand without swaying. After he was arrested, he was given a breath test, which he agreed to, which showed a 0.202 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A vehicle prowl from over a week ago was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. (The victim said she had tried to file an online report but the system never gave her a case number.) The victim had been selling Girl Scout cookies in the area. At the end of the shift, she was loading cookies back into her vehicle and left the rear of her vehicle open between trips. When she was done, she took an inventory of the cookies and discovered an entire case of Thin Mint cookies was missing. The cookies are valued at $60.