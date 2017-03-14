Lynnwood police blotter: March 7-13

March 7

An armed robbery was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Liquor was stolen from a store there. The suspect reportedly had a knife. The liquor was valued at $55.98.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A belt and bracelet were taken from a store there, valued at $111.

A hit-and-run was reported in the second level of the Alderwood Mall parking garage. A parked vehicle was damaged on its right side. No note was left.

March 8

An incident of theft was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Items valued at $75.49 were stolen and recovered.

A theft was reported in the 4500 block of 179th Street Southwest. A woman said she had hired a handyman to fix a tile in her bathroom. She paid him and he left. She later realized she was missing two rings from her nightstand, valued at $15,300. She said she knows they were there the day before, and no one other than her, her son and the handyman had been in the house for a week.

March 9

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman was alerted to the incident by her car alarm going off. When she came out to the car, a witness provided a description of the suspect, which she said matched the description of her ex-boyfriend.

An incident of theft was reported in the 184000 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A watch was taken from a store there.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Items valued at $108 were stolen and recovered. The suspect was cited.

March 10

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 7400 block of Heinz Place. A woman was concerned because her two W-2s had been mailed out but never received.

A possible theft was reported in the 20000 block of 68th Avenue West. A man said several items were missing from his room, including a toothbrush, toothpaste, a right shoe and $300. He is not sure if the items were taken or thrown away or if he lost them elsewhere.

An incident of assault was reported near the intersection of Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest. A man reportedly hit another man in the face. The victim did not know why the other man hit him and said they did not know each other.

An attempted vehicle prowl was reported in the 19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A man was seen there trying door handles. He was located and arrested.

March 11

A residential burglary was reported in the 18500 block of 36th Avenue West. A resident was in the shower when he heard a banging noise. He went to see what the source or the noise was and found a man prying at a bathroom window with some sort of tool. The window was damaged. Estimated $400 to repair.

An incident of theft was reported in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. Clothing valued at $255 was taken from a store there.

An incident of stalking was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A man came into a store there and asked to speak to a sales associate. He then told her a story and eventually asked for sexual favors. He said he would pay the associate $800 for her services. She repeatedly asked the man to leave and eventually he did. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A vehicle fire was reported in the 17100 block of 44th Avenue West.

March 12

A theft was reported inside Alderwood Mall. A woman had left her purse inside a changing room at a store there. When she returned, her purse was missing.

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. A man had stowed a backpack in a bush there. When he returned, his backpack was missing. He said his MS medication was in the backpack.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3900 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported at a parking lot near Alderwood Mall. A CD case was taken from the vehicle.

March 13

An incident of vandalism was reported in the 19700 block of Scriber Lake Road. A man was seen using spray paint on the side of a building. The owner of the building would like to press charges.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $106 was taken from a store there. The suspect was captured and booked into the Lynnwood Jail on theft charges.

An incident of arson was reported in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. Contents of a dumpster had been set on fire. Fresh graffiti was also found on the door of a business there.