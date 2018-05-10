Lynnwood police blotter: May 1-7

May 1

A burglary was reported in the 20400 block of 76th Avenue West. A door had been damaged and would not lock, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside the building. Damage estimated at $200.

A theft was reported in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. Two juvenile females were seen taking purses and filling them with merchandise and leaving a store without paying. They were contacted by officers and charged with theft. They were released to their parents.

Packages containing medications were stolen from the porch of a residence in the 6000 block of 172nd Place Southwest.

May 2

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 3200 block of 184th Street Southwest. A vehicle was damaged, apparently by a skateboard.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West. The victim reported their tax return was fraudulently deposited into a suspect’s account.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West. An exterior mirror on a vehicle had been smashed, valued at $200.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A stereo was stolen. Loss and damage estimated at $400.

May 3

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 16700 block of Highway 99. A witness called to report someone apparently intoxicated and driving through a drive-thru. The suspected driver failed several field sobriety tests. Breath tests showed a 0.169 percent blood alcohol concentration. She was arrested.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A suspect was contacted and had $578.92 worth of stolen merchandise on his person. He was cited for theft.

A theft was reported in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. A man had eaten $29.65 worth of food and left a restaurant without paying after his credit card was declined. He left his ID behind and said he would return to pay, but never returned. His ID was entered into evidence.

May 4

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17900 block of Ash Way. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the prowl. A backpack containing a laptop, driver’s license, bank card, cell phone and school work was stolen.

A tablet was reported lost from the 20700 block of 44th Avenue West.

A package was reported stolen from a porch in the 3800 block of 185th Place Southwest.

May 5

A vehicle was reported stolen form the 19100 block of Highway 99. A key drop box was broken into in front of a rental vehicle facility and a moving truck was stolen.

Two wheels were reported stolen off of a truck parked in the 3500 block of 184th Street Southwest. The wheels are valued at $800 total.

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. Two suspects were contacted. Items valued at $11.02 and $149.85 were recovered from the two suspects, who were booked and released for theft.

May 6

A theft was reported in the 19900 block of 44th Avenue West. Two bottles of liquor were stolen from a store there.

A theft was reported in the 19600 block of Highway 99. Two men had stolen two cell phones from a store there, valued at $2,019.98 total. Surveillance video and the serial numbers for the phones were requested by officers.

Two vehicle prowls were reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. On the first vehicle, a window had been broken out and a purse and cell phone were taken. The purse contained several credit cards, gift cards and a driver’s license. The second vehicle also had a window broken out and a designer purse containing credit cards was stolen. A social security card, wallet and checkbook were also stolen from the second vehicle.

May 7

A vehicle illegally parked in the 4400 block of 209th Street Southwest was towed. It had been marked on April 30.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. It was later found.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A man and woman were seen walking away from the vehicle. The man was booked for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.