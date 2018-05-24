Lynnwood police blotter: May 15-21

May 15

A theft was reported in the 18500 block of 52nd Avenue West. A package was delivered to a residence there, and the package was taken off of a porch.

A burglary was reported in the 3300 block of 284th Street Southwest. Cash in the amount of about $2,000 was stolen. Damage to a door and cash register are estimated at $450 total.

A theft was reported in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A man had called a store there to request a pair of shoes be put on hold. He came to pick up the shoes and left without paying for them. The shoes are valued at $79.

May 16

A theft was reported in the 2500 block of 196th Street Southwest. An employee at a store there noticed her purse had been moved in the stockroom. She then discovered her wallet and car keys were missing. An image of a suspect was captured on surveillance video.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

A laptop was reported stolen from the 20000 block of 68th Avenue West.

A vehicle stolen from Kirkland was recovered in the 2900 block of 196th Street Southwest.

May 17

A domestic assault was reported in the 7500 block of 202nd Street Southwest. One party was cited for assault and malicious mischief.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3100 block of 196th Street Southwest.

License plates were reportedly stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The plates had been replaced with plates that were reported stolen in February. It’s unclear when the switch may have happened.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A man reportedly stole merchandise from a store located there. The suspect was contacted and cited.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Three pairs of jeans were stolen from a store there, valued at a total of $159.97.

A suspicious circumstance was reported int he 3700 block of 191st Place Southwest. Two people were seen drinking beer in a running vehicle that had been parked for about 20 minutes. Officers contacted the two individuals. One was 21 years old and the other was 19. An infraction was issued to the driver for having an open container in a vehicle. The passenger was cited for minor in possession/consumption of alcohol.

May 18

A theft was reported in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two female suspects were seen taking merchandise from a store without paying for it. Estimated loss is between $80-200.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 17800 block fo 38th Place West.

May 19

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4100 block of 191st Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 17800 block of 39th Place West. A handgun, valued at $500, was reportedly taken from inside a vehicle, along with three loaded 15-round magazines.

May 20

A theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. Alcohol was taken form a store there. The suspect was contacted and booked for theft and for an outstanding warrant.

A physical domestic assault was reported in the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest. A woman was cited for assault.

May 21

A moving vehicle was located with a license plate that did not match its VIN number in the 19100 block of Highway 99. The VIN number returned as stolen. The registered owner was notified.

A theft was reported in the 3700 block of 188th Street Southwest. A wallet was stolen from inside a jacket pocket that had been stored in an employee closet.

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two men and one woman apparently working together reportedly stole $1,605.41 worth of merchandise from a store there.

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A cell phone and car keys were taken from a locker inside a business there.