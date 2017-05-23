Lynnwood police blotter: May 16-22

May 16

Graffiti was reported in the 5800 block of 196th Street Southwest.

Video game cartridges were reported stolen from a display case at a store in the 18600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The total value of the theft was $2,480.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18500 block of 44th Avenue West. A designer purse containing $600 cash and a cell phone were stolen, along with a child’s blanket featuring cartoon characters.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. It had been locked to a bike rack with a wired lock.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 20000 block of 64th Avenue West. There are no security cameras in that area, and it’s unclear when the vehicle was stolen.

May 17

A phone was reported stolen from a store in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A mom and daughter had been shopping there when the mom said her daughter left the phone somewhere inside. They could not locate it, and calls made to the phone were quickly disconnected.

An incident of graffiti was reported in the 19700 block of Scriber Lake Road. The graffiti included an image of a large monkey.

Four wheels were stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 19900 block of Poplar Way. The wheels are valued at a total of $8,000.

May 18

A man reported a scam email in the 7000 block of 196th Street Southwest. The man said he got an email from “violations@gcitygovernment.co.gov” saying that he had been cited for a traffic violation and must pay within 72 hours. There was a link in the emailed labeled “EasyPay” and a link to watch a video of the violation. The link to the video did not work. The listed address of where the violation occurred was a P.O. box.

A rear license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of 188th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17300 block of Highway 99. A wheel and tire was stolen off of the vehicle, valued at about $400. Bolts on the other wheels were loose, but the other three wheels were still on the vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20100 block of 48th Avenue West. Flashlights and title to the vehicle were taken.

May 19

A victim came to the Lynnwood Police Department to report an incident of identity theft. A debit card was stolen the night before. It had since been used three times, including an ATM withdrawal. The victim said she didn’t know who took the card or how they got her PIN number.

A runaway teenager was located at a bus stop in the 21600 block of Highway 99. He was returned home.

May 20

A designer purse was stolen out of a locker in the 19800 block of Highway 99. The victim said the locker had been locked, but the lock was cut and her purse was stolen. The purse contained between $4,000-$5,000 cash, several bank cards and jewelry. During the time the victim was cancelling her bank cards, at least six fraudulent transactions, totaling $2,975, were made. Suspects were seen on surveillance video of the stores where the fraudulent transactions were made.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West. The victim said she is still in possession of all keys to the vehicle and doesn’t know who would have taken it.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A vehicle owner noticed damage to the side of his vehicle. He believes it was scratched with a key.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6900 block of 188th Place Southwest. A credit card, license and $20 cash were taken.

May 21

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Clothes and shoes valued at $50 were taken. The suspect was spotted on surveillance video.

A stray dog was reported in the 20600 block of 44th Avenue West. The dog was apparently well taken care of and trained. It had been wandering around a business there for about 20 minutes. A Lynnwood police officer brought the dog to the police department first, hoping someone would try to look for him. After several hours, the dog was taken to the Everett Animal Shelter.

A vehicle stolen out of Bothell was located in the 19800 block of 68th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl in progress was reported in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. The suspect said he thought it was his aunt’s car. He then said he and his aunt had been drinking all night and he didn’t know where she was. He later said he didn’t know whose car it was and he just wanted to see what was inside. He provided a breath sample, which showed a 0.224 percent blood alcohol concentration. He was cited for car prowling.

May 22

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman concealed several food, beauty and other items, valued at a total of $137.67, were concealed in her purse, then tried to leave the store without paying for the items. Her actions were seen on surveillance video and she was contacted by a loss prevention officer. She was booked into Lynnwood Jail for theft.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The victim filed an online report saying she had parked legally. When she returned to her vehicle, there was significant damage to her front bumper. No one left a note.

A theft was reported in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West. The victim said someone entered his house with a key and stole $800 cash. The victim believes the it could have been contractors working near his residence.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 19600 block of 69th Place West. A man, who is disabled, said he gave his debit card to a neighbor to buy food from a nearby convenience store for him. The neighbor returned with the card and said it had been declined. The man checked his bank account and said he expected about $40,000 to be in his account, but there was only $4. The money had been withdrawn in cash from several local ATM machines.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7000 block of 188th Street Southwest. The vehicle’s registration was taken.