Lynnwood police blotter: May 23-30

May 23

A phone was reported stolen from the 20000 block of 68th Avenue West. The victim said she had it out on a table while she was talking to some friends and it was taken while she wasn’t paying attention.

A front window to a business in the 18900 block of 28th Avenue West was smashed. However, nothing appeared to be missing from the business.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18900 block of 76th Avenue West. A folding knife and a pair of gloves were stolen.

May 24

A burglary was reported in the 20600 block of 44th Avenue West. A television set was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest. A driver’s side window was smashed out and a bag containing $200 worth of items was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19900 block of 68th Avenue West.Audio equipment and 120-piece tool set, valued at a total of $450, were stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 2800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A window was broken out of the vehicle. Approximately $1,800 worth of electronics and a bag containing $2,300 worth of items were stolen.

An assault was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. Two men got into a physical fight inside a business’s locker room there.

May 25

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A back window to the vehicle was shattered and a backpack was stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of 191st Street Southwest. Items were taken from a garage that was left open while the victim was mowing the lawn.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A burglary was reported in the 18600 block of 67th Avenue West. Several power tools were stolen, including a jig saw, nail gun, orbital sander and generator, among others.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 20400 block of 68th Avenue West. Yellow paint was poured over the back of a vehicle parked there. No other nearby vehicles were affected. The paint appeared to come off easily when touched.

Threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall at a school in the 17400 block of Spruce Way. The school has a suspect in mind and the threats were determined not to be credible. A report was taken for information only and school administrators said they would involve police if necessary.

May 26

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4800 block of 176th Street Southwest. A wallet containing several bank cards, a driver’s license and $20 cash was stolen, along with an iPod and computer valued at a total of $1,000.

A dog locked in a vehicle was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and an employee at the store there wanted it towed, but there was a dog locked inside. The windows to the vehicle had been covered up and the dog’s chain was closed in the passenger door, limiting its movement. There was no source of food or water available to the dog. The dog was barking, snapping its jaws and showing her teeth. The store’s employee said he wanted the vehicle towed because it had been parked there for several days, though the owner had been seen coming and going from the vehicle. A thermometer showed that though it was 68 degrees outside, it was 107 degrees inside the vehicle. The owner was located at a nearby motel and retrieved the dog. The owner was issued a citation for cruelty to animals.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 17600 block of Highway 99. A suspect was located and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and drug related charges.

A burglary was reported in the 18900 block of 76th Avenue West. Prescription medications were stolen.

May 27

A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of 169th Place Southwest. The rear sliding door to the residence had been pried open. Several rooms had been gone through and a laptop was missing.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4900 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Electronics valued at a total of $677 were stolen.

May 28

Graffiti was reported on the side of a building in the 5800 block of 196th Street Southwest. Damage was estimated at $200.

A burglary was reported in the 17500 block of 54th Place West. Two bicycles and several tools were stolen out of a garage, valued at a total of $2,600.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 5200 block of 168th Street Southwest. A locking mailbox had been tampered with and the victim believed mail was missing.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17400 block of 55th Place West. The vehicle’s glove box had been ransacked.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A front driver’s side window was smashed, but nothing was taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A front passenger window was broken and the glove box had been rummaged through, but nothing appeared to be missing.

May 29

An attempted burglary was reported in the 18300 block of 52nd Avenue West. A suspect allegedly propped a ladder against the reporting party’s window. The reporting party heard her dogs barking and went to see what was going on. The suspect then allegedly threw the ladder away from the window and ran away. Lynnwood police officers located the suspect, who was taken to the Lynnwood Jail.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19600 block of 69th Place West. Several hand tools, a jacket and an air compressor were taken.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $102.20 was stolen and recovered. The suspect was cited and released.

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A woman said she was waiting for a bus on a bench with her purse next to her when a suspect approached the area. The suspect raised his arm as though to wave to someone, then snatched the purse and ran off. The purse contained an iPhone, bank card and ID card. The suspect was not located after an area search.

May 30

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5200 block of 201st Place Southwest.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 5600 block of 183rd Street Southwest. Damage was done to a fire monitoring panel on the outside of an apartment complex. An audible alarm was signaled and the service charge from the alarm company is estimated to be less than $300.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3100 block of 196th Street Southwest. The suspect admitted to taking a $496 drill from a store there. He was booked and released for theft.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The suspect took clothing, valued at a total of $388.70. He was spotted on surveillance video.