Lynnwood police blotter: May 31-June 5

May 31

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18500 block of 36th Avenue West.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A window to the vehicle was broken and a backpack containing $10 cash and miscellaneous makeup items was stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West. A small safe containing an old wallet, bank statements and a spare vehicle key was stolen.

June 1

A vehicle theft was reported in the 20500 block of 68th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 2100 block of 196th Street Southwest. The front driver’s side window was broken and the contents from the glove compartment had been thrown around the vehicle. A fire extinguisher was missing.

An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 20900 block of 66th Avenue West. The steering column had been damaged and wires under the dash had been exposed and cut. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3100 block of 196th Street Southwest. Power tools valued at $299 were stolen.

June 2

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A wedding dress and a couple of bags of clothes, valued at a total of $1,600, were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A person’s wallet and phone were stolen from inside a store there.

A man was arrested for DUI in the 18300 block of 52nd Avenue West. Breath tests showed he had a 0.135 percent blood alcohol concentration.

June 3

Tools were stolen from the back of a truck parked in the 18500 block of 52nd Avenue West. The vehicle’s owners said they had left the truck for about 10 minutes and the tools were gone when they got back.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. A work van that had been locked was broken into. Several tools were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 21100 block of 49th Avenue West. The victim reported several video game consoles stolen from his room. He believes he knows who took them.

A vehicle prowl was reported 16600 block of 48th Avenue West. Several power tools were taken, valued at $1,100.

June 4

Two windows were reported broken at a school in the 19200 block of 56th Avenue West.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 4200 block of 196th Street Southwest. Part of the vehicle was illegally parked in the street, with another part on the sidewalk, forcing bicycle and pedestrian traffic off of the sidewalk. It also blocked the view of traffic leaving a nearby parking lot. The vehicle was impounded.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $234 was stolen and recovered. The suspect was booked on theft charges.

An unconscious male was reported unconscious in the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West. He had a bottle of malt liquor nearby which was about one quarter full. His identification showed he was not yet 21 years old. He was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol.

June 5

A trespasser was located inside the wooded area of Scriber Lake Park. It was after dark, which is when the park closes. Evidence of recent campfires was also found.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19100 block of 60th Avenue West. The truck also had about $2,500 worth of power and hand tools inside.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 2500 block of 196th Street Southwest. A leaf blower, hitch, micro pads and pole were taken from the bed of a truck parked there.