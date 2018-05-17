Lynnwood police blotter: May 8-14

May 8

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 20000 block of 54th Avenue West. Tires had been slashed on a vehicle. The victim said his tires had been slashed about six or seven times since February. Damage is estimated at $220.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A parked vehicle had been damaged when the owner returned. No note was left. However, the damage was consistent with the vehicle parked next to the victim vehicle. The victim provided that vehicle’s information.

May 9

A theft was reported in the 6900 block of 192nd Street Southwest. A cell phone was stolen.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3900 block of 172nd Street Southwest.

A robbery was reported in the 3200 block of 184th Street Southwest. A woman was entering her vehicle after shopping when a man grabbed her purse. The victim fought back and held onto her purse. However, the suspect grabbed her shopping bags and fled with those. A decoration valued at $20 was taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7500 block of 196th Street Southwest. A radar detector, valued at $500, was taken.

May 10

A attempted vehicle prowl was reported in the 5900 block of 200th Street Southwest. Nothing was taken, but the exterior of the vehicle was damaged, estimated at $50.

A theft was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A woman had forgotten her cell phone inside a store while shopping. When she returned to her vehicle, she noticed it was missing. She went back inside and could not locate it. She called the phone and a male voice answered. She explained that it was her phone, but the man said he would not return the phone and hung up.

A dog bite incident was reported in the 5800 block fo 186th Place Southwest. The reported bite did not break the skin. The victim was reportedly yelling at the dog’s guardian when the incident occurred. Report for information purposes only.

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 20600 block of 54th Avenue West. One of the victims saw it happen, and when he confronted the suspect, the suspect fled with the victim’s mail.

May 11

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Two teens were caught spray painting a wall in the area. They also had stolen merchandise with them. They were booked and released to their parents.

May 12

An 18-year-old man was booked for DUI in the 16900 block of Highway 99 after driving without headlights. The 18-year-old performed a few field sobriety tests and gave a breath sample, showing a 0.04 percent blood alcohol concentration. Since the man was under the age of 21, he was charged with DUI.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4900 block of 190th Street Southwest. Prescription glasses, binoculars, an insurance card and registration were stolen.

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was recovered in the 19600 block of 64th Avenue West.

May 13

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. A customer had set her cell phone down to assist another customer, but when she returned, her phone was missing.

May 14

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 20400 block of 53rd Avenue West. It had expired tabs and had been marked for impound the day before.

A theft was reported in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Candy items had been stolen from a store there.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A woman said she entered a store there to use the restroom. She plugged in her phone to charge while she used the restroom, but when she returned, the phone had been stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A cell phone was stolen.