Lynnwood police blotter: May 9-15

May 9

A vehicle stolen from Snohomish County was located in the 16800 block of 56th Avenue West.

A woman reported she dropped her wallet outside a business in the 4200 block of 196th Street Southwest. She realized one hour later that her wallet was missing and went back to the store. Her wallet was returned to her, but $201 cash was missing. It is unclear who took the cash.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Items valued at $124.87 were stolen from a store there. The items were recovered and the suspect was booked for theft.

May 10

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20400 block of 68th Avenue West.Items and paperwork were stolen. No damage to the vehicle reported.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 200th Street Southwest. Keys, two wallets containing bank cards, new dog toys and scratch tickets were all taken.

Medications were reported stolen from inside a vehicle parked in the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20800 block of 44th Avenue West. Sunglasses were stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of 182nd Place Southwest. A leather pouch with coins and jewelry, valued at a total of $100, was stolen.

May 11

A robbery was reported in the 18700 block of Highway 99. A suspect reportedly entered a convenience store there flashed a gun and took two beers and a pack of cigarettes, valued at a total of $12.

A suspicious “clinking” sound was reported in the back of a lot in the 18300 block of Highway 99. Officers determined animals in a nearby wooded area were the most likely culprits.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19300 block of 36th Avenue West. Several bags of recently purchased clothing, as well as a roller bag, were stolen. The items were valued at $1,100.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 18500 block of 33rd Avenue West.

Several vehicle prowls were reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A potential suspect with a criminal history of trafficking stolen items was located in the area. Charges for five counts of vehicle prowling are pending further investigation.

May 12

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4100 block of 186th Street Southwest. Several items, including a GPS system and a backpack, were stolen from a vehicle parked there. The next day, the owner of the items found most of them inside an abandoned house located in the 18500 block of 44th Avenue West. The items were returned to the owner.

A video system was stolen from a store in the 3200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

A water sprinkler was broken at a building in the 20700 block of Highway 99. This resulted in flooding and approximately $150,000 damage.

May 13

A theft was reported in the 20900 block of 59th Place West. Several tools had been stolen from behind a small accessory building behind a residence there. Missing tools include a weed eater, framing hammers, dual impact drills and assorted hunting gear, valued at a total of nearly $3,000.

A motorcycle with registration that expired in 2012 was located in the 3000 block of 196th Street Southwest. The plate had a 2017 tab on it. The owner of the motorcycle could not be reached. The false 2017 tab was entered into evidence for destruction.

A shoplift was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. A suspect placed several pieces of merchandise into a cart and left without paying. The items included several batteries, which the suspect said she took because she was nearly homeless and did not have power. Items recovered totaled a value of $142.91.

A shoplifter was reported in the 2800 block of 196th Street Southwest. Stolen merchandise was valued at a total of $15.70.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6500 block of 212th Street Southwest. A wallet and two credit cards were taken from the vehicle.

May 14

A theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. A suspect stole two cans of beer from a store located there. A photo of the suspect was spotted on surveillance video. The total value of the stolen beer is $4.

A woman was arrested for DUI in the 4700 block of 180th Street Southwest. A woman appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle there that was stopped taking up the entire westbound lane. Vomit was spotted on the side of the driver’s door. The woman did not have pants on, as she had soiled them. She failed several field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI. The vehicle was towed.

May 15

A robbery was reported in the 19800 block of 68th Avenue West. The victim said two or three men in an orange SUV pulled up alongside him and threatened him with a gun if he did not hand over his property. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone and wallet. Detectives are investigating.

A burglary was reported in the 6500 block of 196th Street Southwest. A woman had received a prescription for Norco, a pain medication, after having some dental work done. The woman said she had left it on the table and did not touch it after placing it there, but it was missing.

A cell phone found near the 5700 block of 168th Street Southwest was turned into the Lynnwood Police Department.

Graffiti was found in the 20200 block of 44th Avenue West. It is unclear if it has a gang connection.