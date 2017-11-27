Lynnwood police blotter: Nov. 14-23

Nov. 14

A wallet was reported stolen from a locker inside a building in the 19800 block of Highway 99. Headphones, a cell phone, keys and wallet were among the items stolen, valued at a total of $1,100.

An incident of shoplifting was reported int he 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A jacket, valued at $99.50, was stolen and recovered. The juvenile suspect was released to her father.

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 5700 block of 180th Street Southwest. A fraudulent cash withdrawal for $23,000 with a $690 fee was reported on the victim’s bank account.

A burglary was reported at a business in the 18300 block of Highway 99. A K-9 unit was deployed and successfully apprehended the suspect, with the suspect’s hands and thigh injured during the process. The suspects as evaluated by a medic at the scene and transported to Swedish. He was booked at the Lynnwood Jail for burglary charges.

Nov. 15

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18500 block of 52nd Avenue West. A pair of prescription sunglasses and a pair of non-prescription sunglasses were stolen.

Checks were reported stolen from the 18700 block of Blue Ridge Drive. One check for $300 had been fraudulently filled out and cashed.

Nov. 16

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5800 block of 203rd Street Southwest.

Nov. 17

A burglary was reported in the 3600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $190 was stolen from a store there.

Wheels and tires were reported stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. The wheels and tires are valued at $970.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $157 was stolen.

A theft was reported at a store in the 18500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Electronics valued at $1,800 were stolen.

Two teens were cited for possessing and consuming alcohol in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. The suspects were an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

Nov. 18

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5700 block of 188th Street Southwest. Two windows were broken out of the vehicle and a cardboard box containing chicken feed was stolen.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 20500 block of Highway 99.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Items valued at $120 were stolen.

Nov. 19

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19100 block of 52nd Avenue West. A work van had been broken into and several power tools, valued at $3,000 total, were taken.

A residential burglary was reported in the 18900 block of 75th Avenue West. A door frame had been damaged. Nothing appeared to be missing.

A shoplifter was reported in the 3200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Items valued at $153.99 were stolen and recovered. A suspect was booked for an outstanding theft warrant.

Nov. 20

A burglary was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Electronics and other items were stolen form a storage unit there.

An assault was reported near the intersection of 36th Avenue West and Maple Road. A man hit a woman in the mouth during a domestic dispute. The man was issued a citation.

A shoplifter was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. Several cosmetic items were stolen, valued at $34.30. The items were recovered. The suspect was issued a citation for theft.

A burglary was reported int he 20800 block of 52nd Avenue West. Several electronics and music items were stolen, valued at an estimated total of $14,649.

Nov. 21

A vehicle stolen from Arlington was located in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block fo 200th Street Southwest.

An incident of graffiti was reported in the 17900 block of 64th Avenue West. Estimated damage is $100.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Stolen merchandise valued at $149.99 was recovered. The suspect was booked for theft.

Nov. 22

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5000 block of 168th Street Southwest. A woman said she went to her car to retrieve something and saw a man inside going through her glove box. She called 9-1-1 and watched as the man left and walked down the street. She said nothing seemed to be missing from the vehicle.

A burglary was reported in the 17700 block of 36th Avenue West. Music and sound equipment were taken, valued at a total of $4,000.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18900 block of Highway 99.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4200 block of 198th Street Southwest. Profanity was keyed into the side of a vehicle parked there.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West.

Nov. 23

An incident of fraud was reported at the Lynnwood Police Department. A man reported his bank account had been locked after somebody with a 560 area code tried to access the account. Fraudulent charges were cancelled.

A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest.

An incident of graffiti was reported in the 20000 block of 64th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A woman was shopping at a store there when she discovered her wallet was open and her credit card and $100 cash were missing.