Lynnwood police blotter: Nov. 24-27

Nov. 24

A counterfeit $50 bill was recovered at a store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. The victim said he lost his keys somewhere inside a department store there. When he went out to his vehicle, he saw a man inside. when the suspect saw the victim, he fled on foot. The suspect was wearing the victim’s jacket and took a GPS unit and keys from inside the vehicle.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Electronics valued at $1,908 were stolen.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A cell phone and $260 cash were stolen.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18700 block of 33rd Avenue West. A video game console and a controller were stolen, valued at a total of $354.98.

Nov. 25

Several vehicle prowls were reported in the 6100 block of 212th Street Southwest. Company vehicles were not damaged, but items were taken from inside, valued at a total of $300. Four vehicle batteries, valued at $800, were also stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16700 block of 59th Place West. A wallet was stolen containing several bank cards. Fraudulent charges valued at $625.34 were already made by the time the prowl was discovered.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19400 block of 48th Avenue West. A blanket, hammer, clothing and vehicle registration were missing.

Nov. 26

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5700 block of 170th Place Southwest. Several power tools were inside the vehicle at the time.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18400 block of 33rd Avenue West. An electronic item was stolen.

A theft was reported in the 18200 block of 36th Avenue West. Front and rear license plates were stolen off of a vehicle. A new rear license plate with a different number was placed on the vehicle.

A burglary was reported in the 18600 block of 66th Avenue West. Nothing appeared to be missing, but approximately $310 worth of damage had been done to the exterior of the property.

A theft was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A bag containing keys, wallet, cash, bank cards and ID was stolen from a locker inside a building there.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19200 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Several recently purchased items were stolen, valued at $224.

Nov. 27

A vehicle stolen from from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction was found in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 17800 block of 34th Place West. A large amount of change, valued at approximately $100, along with a bank card and phone holder were taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen form the 6000 block of 204th Street Southwest. Inside the vehicle were various tools, valued at approximately $8,500.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported at a school in the 5200 block of 168th Street Southwest. A window was broken and will cost an estimated $500 to replace.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17200 block of 44th Avenue West.

Several items were reported stolen from a hotel room in the 4300 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Missing items included headphones, two handheld video game consoles, multiple tablets, prescription medications, shoes and sunglasses, totaling $1,450 value, along with $150 cash.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6400 block of 180th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 2500 block of 196th Street Southwest.