Lynnwood police blotter: Nov. 28-Dec. 3

Nov. 28

A shoplifter was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Several items were reportedly taken, including small electronics and baby formula, valued at a total of $200. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Three license plates were reported stolen from a parking lot in the 20200 block of 68th Avenue West.

A store in the 5900 block of 196th Street Southwest reported buying a Kevlar helmet from a seller that day. Later, the store owner noticed the words “Mill Creek” inside and was concerned it may have been stolen. Lynnwood investigators contacted Mill Creek Police and discovered they had several pieces of surplus equipment stolen in a burglary. The helmet may have been taken in this incident. It was entered into evidence. Investigators obtained information about the seller.

A safe containing one firearm was stolen from a residence in the 6900 block of 190th Street Southwest. The firearm is described as a silver small-frame revolver, but the exact make, model and caliber are unknown.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 20700 block of 53rd Avenue West.

Nov. 29

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. A locker inside a building there was broken into and items, including a clothes, towel, cell phone, credit card and driver’s license were missing.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Several pairs of sunglasses, valued at a total of $850, were stolen and recovered. The suspect was arrested.

A shoplifter concealed a package of cosmetics, valued at $37.99, and left without paying for it. He was issued a citation.

Nov. 30

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 176th Street Southwest. A trailer parked on a property for storage had been broken into sometime after Oct. 24. It was unclear if anything was taken, but an external lock was broken.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. Computers valued at $579.98 were stolen.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 16800 block of Highway 99. Cigarettes valued at $80 and $200 cash were stolen. Security footage was entered into evidence.

Dec. 1

An assault as reported in the 7500 block of 208th Street Southwest. A fight occurred between a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl. The fight was mutual and both received in-school suspensions. One parent wanted the incident documented by police, but declined to press charges at this point.

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 60th Avenue West. A man in a pickup truck attempted to hook a $1,000 piece of equipment to the back of the truck. The owner of the equipment saw it happen and began yelling at the suspect. The suspect them drove away without taking the equipment. The victim got the truck’s license plate number and advised he would better secure his property.

A wallet containing a state ID card, $185 cash, gift cards and two baggies containing white powder. The items were entered into evidence.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Several clothing items were concealed in a dressing room, and the suspect walked out the store. She was contacted by loss prevention and later by Lynnwood Police, who arrested her. Video of the incident was entered into evidence.

A burglary was reported in the 18900 block of 64th Avenue West. A laptop computer valued at $1,800 was stolen. Damage to the door is estimated at $400.

Dec. 2

A burglary was reported in the 19500 block of 44th Avenue West. Two windows were broken out of a business there, but nothing seemed to be missing from inside. The windows will cost an estimated $1,500 to replace.

A theft was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. $100 cash was stolen out of a purse.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Two subjects were reportedly seen taking a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying for it. The pair was located by officers and contacted. They were both arrested and booked at the Lynnwood Jail.

Dec. 3

Three counterfeit $20 bills were passed at a business in the 19600 block of Highway 99. A cashier also gave one of the bills to a customer as change before knowing it was a fake bill. The two still in the business’s possession were turned into evidence. The incident was likely captured on surveillance video.

A gun owner in the 6200 block fo 171st Street Southwest accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a .45 caliber handgun. The man was taken to the hospital. A responding officer unloaded the firearm and left it on a table in the residence.

A theft was reported at a business in the 18600 block of 33rd Avenue West. A store manager reported an employee loading money onto a gift card and taking it without paying for it. Ten transactions were recorded on surveillance video. The cards were loaded with an estimated $708.39 total. The suspect was contacted and admitted to taking the money. He is under the age of 18 and said he needed the money to pay for clothes for his family. He was released to his mother and said he would pay back the store for the amount he had stolen. He was also terminated from his job and trespassed from the store.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Electronics, including five microphones and a tablet, were missing. The items are valued at a total of $1,455.