Lynnwood police blotter: Nov. 7-13

Nov. 7

A vehicle stolen from Edmonds was located in the 19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.

A theft was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. Several DVDs, one book and two packages of meat, valued at a total of $108.93, were recovered from the suspect. He was cited and released.

A burglary was reported in the 5700 block of 198th Street Southwest. Items and graffiti were found inside a building that should have been vacant for about a week.

Nov. 8

A residential burglary was reported in the 3500 block of 177th Place Southwest. Several designer items and jewelry items valued at a total of over $40,000 were taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19700 block of 44th Avenue West. The vehicle was later located. Inside were a multi-tool and lanyard that did not belong to the registered owner. However, a laptop was missing, valued at $200.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $166.99 was stolen and recovered. The suspects as arrested.

Nov. 9

A burglary was reported in the 16700 block of 66th avenue West. A semi-trailer was broken into and equipment was stolen. Estimated value of stolen equipment is $5,000.

A woman reported her bags and purse were stolen from a bench in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West when she left the area to use the restroom.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18600 block of 33d Avenue West. Three standing mixers were stolen, valued at $449 each.

Nov. 10

A theft was reported in the 17000 block of 37th Avenue West. License plates were stolen off of a vehicle.

A vehicle prowl was reported int he 6200 block of 200th Street Southwest. A camera was stolen, valued at $800.

Nov. 11

A man and woman were given citations for being in a park parking lot after dark in the 5600 block of 198th Street Southwest. Both said they knew the park was closed, but did not know being there was a crime.

A shoplifter was reported in the 19900 block of 44th Avenue West. Three lottery tickets were stolen while an employee was away from the check-out counter. Serial numbers for the missing lottery tickets were reported.

A pickup truck was pulled over on Highway 99 near 188th Street Southwest after the driver performed a u-turn while spinning the tires the entire time. The driver entered a nearby parking lot and got out of the vehicle and told the officer he had not been driving. A check of the suspect’s name showed several warrants. He was arrested.

Nov. 12

A disturbance was reported in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5200 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A man was arrested for DUI in the 18400 block of 36th Avenue West. The suspect was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had its right front tire on the sidewalk, as though it went up the curb before coming to a stop. The suspect had several signs of narcotics use, including scabs and injection marks on both arms. He failed several field sobriety tests. He was arrested.

Nov. 13

A shoplifter was reported in the 17900 block of Ash Way. A male suspect reportedly took $200 worth of merchandise without paying for it. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4800 block of 176th Street Southwest.

A man came to the Lynnwood Police Department to report an incident of identity theft. He said multiple cable accounts were created in his name between October 2016 and February 2017.

A man was arrested for domestic assault in the 18300 block of Hurst Road.