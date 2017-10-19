Lynnwood police blotter: Oct. 10-16

Oct. 10

A wallet was reported stolen from the 3000 block fo 184th Street Southwest. It contained a driver’s license and other ID cards, $200 cash, bank cards and medical insurance cards.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20000 block of 68th Avenue West. Several international bank cards and $65 cash were stolen. The victim also notified officers that $1,000 had already been charged to one of the cards.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4900 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

An assault was reported in the 18100 block of Highway 99. A woman’s boyfriend and brother got into a fist fight. The brother and sister were provided with domestic violence pamphlets. Neither would name the boyfriend, who was not present at the time officers arrived. They declined to press charges.

Oct. 11

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19900 block of Poplar Way. Rear windshields were broken out of two vehicles and items were taken from inside.

An incident of fraud was reported int he 18800 block fo Alderwood Mall Parkway. A skimming device was discovered on a drive-thru ATM in the area.

A burglary was reported in the 17600 block of Highway 99. Approximately $160 in cash was taken from a register.

A burglary was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 99. A front door was damaged and unlocked, but it appeared that nothing was missing from inside. Drawers had been opened, but nothing was missing. The owner of the store said a similar incident had occurred earlier this year when cash was taken.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4800 block of 180th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 4700 block of 176th Street Southwest. An Xbox was stolen, valued at $300.

Oct. 12

A burglary was reported in the 19000 block of 36th Avenue West. A computer and checks were stolen from a safe inside a business.

A wallet was reported stolen form the 19200 block fo 56th Avenue West. An employee there said she usually kept her backpack under her desk during work, but possibly left it on top that day. She later discovered she could not locate her wallet. The wallet contained six bank cards, four forms of identification, three gift cards, $10 cash and two jewelry chains.

A woman came to the Lynnwood Police Department to report incidents of harassment. Her ex had sent messages that she found concerning after a judge ordered he pay child support.

A theft was reported in the 7000 block of 196th Street Southwest. A backpack was accidentally left behind. When the owner realized it was missing and returned, a tablet had been taken from inside. It was valued at $600.

Oct. 13

A shoplifter was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A suspect was seen concealing $162.31 worth of merchandise in a backpack before leaving. He was contacted by loss prevention and later by officers. He was booked and released for theft, and then taken to the Snohomish County Jail to be booked for three outstanding warrants.

An incident of assault was reported in the 6100 block of Park Way. A dispute occurred between the owners of a residence and a man who was found inside a converted garage, which is rented to someone else. They got into a physical confrontation with pushing and hitting and the man began unplugging components from a television. The man who was downstairs was arrested and taken to the hospital for a medical clearance.

Oct. 14

A theft was reported in the 7500 block of 196th Street Southwest. Propane bottles were stolen from the store.

A vehicle stolen from Everett was recovered in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. The female driver was contacted and she said she got the car from a man who is known for stealing vehicles. Drug paraphernalia was also in the vehicle.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. She collected several clothing and accessory items, valued at a total of $339.61, and concealed them in shopping bags from other retailers. The suspect was a juvenile. She was contacted by police and her mother was contacted. Theft charges were recommended to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.

Oct. 15

A theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. A man entered a store there and later attempted to return two products without a receipt. He was told he could not return the items without a receipt and so he left with them. Surveillance footage shows he did not enter the store with those items, and he did leave with them.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19900 block of Poplar Way. Tires were stolen off of a vehicle parked in a parking lot there.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 5600 block of 208th Street Southwest. The victim stated that several businesses were contacted to start credit cards in his name, but he did not apply for them. He was notified by a credit monitoring subscription.

Oct. 16

A theft was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A male suspect had eaten at a restaurant and did not pay for his meal before leaving. The suspect was contacted and cited.

A wallet was reported stolen from the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. An employee at a store there believes a customer may have taken her wallet. Inside were debit and credit cards, along with $100 cash.

A juvenile reported her social media account was hacked in the 6100 block of 202nd Street Southwest. She could not access her account, so she made a new one. The hacker then contacted her from her first account and demanded she send nude photos to get access to her account back. The hacker then accessed her new profile and stopped her from accessing her second profile. She filed a police report.