Lynnwood police blotter: Oct. 17-24

Oct. 17

A shoplifter was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. She was seen concealing $19.97 worth of merchandise. She was contacted and cited for theft.

An incident of vandalism was reported in the 19700 block of Scriber Lake Road. Spray paint was found on a building.

An abandoned vehicle was reported near the intersection of 66th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. Vitamins valued at $100 were stolen. The suspect was contacted and arrested for theft. The vitamins were not recovered.

Oct. 18

A man was arrested for DUI in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The responding officer said the man appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Needles were also spotted inside a Gatorade bottle inside the vehicle.

Oct. 19

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 19000 block of 36th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3400 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Computer equipment valued at $2,470 was stolen.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 3100 block of 196th Street Southwest. Two items valued at a total of about $500 were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Liquor and beer were stolen from a store there.

Oct. 20

A residential burglary was reported in the 4200 block of Stonebridge Way. $3,000 cash, two microphones and a watch were among the items stolen.

A vehicle stolen from Kent was recovered in the 4400 block of 200th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20600 block of 44th Avenue West. Bank cards, a driver’s license, $20 cash and a cell phone were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 1800 block of 33rd Avenue West. Approximately $3897 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Oct. 21

An apparently abandoned vehicle was reported in the roadway at the 20800 block of 52nd Avenue West. It was a traffic hazard partially blocking the bike lane and partially blocking the road. The vehicle was also damaged. It was towed and the registered owners were contacted. It’s unclear if the vehicle had been stolen.

A vehicle that had been reported stolen was recovered in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6700 block of 193rd Street Southwest.

Oct. 22

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A wallet containing $4,000 cash was stolen from inside the purse of a customer inside a store there.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of 172nd Street Southwest. It had expired tabs. It was impounded.

A shoplifter was reported in the 20100 block of 44th Avenue West. Two suspects entered a store near closing time. Both grabbed items, then one asked an employee about ordering another item. The employee went to check on ordering the item when the two suspects ran. The employee yelled after them and they dropped the merchandise. All merchandise was recovered, but it was damaged.

Oct. 23

An incident of road rage was reported in the 17600 block of Highway 99. A driver reported he was turning left onto Highway 99 to go southbound when another vehicle was behind him. He said he turned at a normal speed, but the driver of the second vehicle honked several times. After making the turn, the driver of the first vehicle reported he signaled to change lanes and the second vehicle cut in front of him and “stopped suddenly for no reason.” The driver of the first vehicle had to swerve to avoid the second vehicle and he hit a curb.

A theft was reported in the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A female shoplifter took $441.50 worth of merchandise. She was contacted and booked for theft. The merchandise was returned to the store.

A theft was reported in the 18800 block of Highway 99. Two men took a fish tank filter without paying for it. They drove off before officers arrived.

A bicycle was reported stolen from a storage locker in the 20800 block of 66th Avenue West. The bike was valued at an estimated $2,800.

Oct. 24

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $1,100 was stolen from a store there. The suspect was contacted and charged with theft. The merchandise was returned to the store.